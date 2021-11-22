FRANKLIN, N.C., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With strong financial results, underpinned by industry leading client satisfaction, Drake Software® ("Drake") is moving forward with plans to increase investment across all areas of the business, including product development, sales & marketing, and customer support. This is the first of many planned investments that will be overseen by interim Chief Executive Officer Euan Menzies.
"I am enthusiastic about the strong foundation, the passionate and dedicated team, and the many opportunities to grow and strengthen the company," said Menzies. "By investing in our people and in product development, we will ensure Drake continues to delight customers while also providing future innovation. We currently expect to add at least 100 full-time positions over the next six months."
Previously the Chairman of the Board, Menzies takes over the CEO role most recently held by Jamie Stiles, who, after many years of dedicated service, is stepping down as Drake's CEO. To ensure a smooth transition, Stiles will remain as a member of the board.
"Euan's knowledge, vision, and steady hand make him the best person to lead our company through this transition," said Drake Software Chief Revenue Officer John Sapp, who has been with the company for more than 25 years. "The executive team is excited to help him drive initiatives that will lead Drake to another 40 years of success."
Menzies has more than 20 years of executive experience with other successful business-to-business software and information companies. Most notably, Menzies served for more than 10 years as the CEO of Vertafore, a leading provider of software solutions to insurance agents and brokers. Earlier in his career, he was also the CEO of Thomson Tax/Accounting Group.
