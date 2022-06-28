Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

 By Upstream Rehabilitation

At 132 E. Pulaski Highway in The Shoppes at East Pulaski

ELKTON, Md. , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened an outpatient clinic today at 132 E. Pulaski Highway in The Shoppes at East Pulaski.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. To make an appointment, call 443-671-1119 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Heather Harris, a lifelong Maryland resident, earned a master's degree in physical therapy from Springfield College. She joined Drayer in 2005 and has more than 26 years of experience as a physical therapist.

Founded in 2002 with the opening of its first clinic in Bel Air, Drayer has two locations there as well as in Aberdeen, Baltimore (White Marsh-Overlea), Cockeysville (North Timonium), Edgewood, Fallston, Fulton and Rising Sun.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drayer-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-elkton-md-301576971.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.