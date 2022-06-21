The pair bring years of experience to driver training, safety and B2B marketing strategies to Driving Dynamics, a leader in driver safety training and fleet risk management.
NEWARK, Del., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driving Dynamics, a leader in driver safety training, coaching and fleet risk management, recently hired Phil Moser and Mike Hall to join the company's leadership team. Moser is now Vice President of Customer Development and Hall is Director of Sales.
Both bring years of experience to Driving Dynamics. Moser has decades of experience working in the driver training and safety field. Hall has extensive experience in developing sales and marketing strategies, as well as in building dynamic B2B sales teams.
"This is an exciting time for us as we continue to expand our services to fleets and drivers across North America," said Tony Vinciguerra, president and CEO at Driving Dynamics. "We're fortunate to have both Phil and Mike taking leadership positions. We all will benefit from what they bring to the table in terms of skills, knowledge, and experience."
Moser has assisted numerous Fortune 500 companies with developing and successfully implementing robust driver safety initiatives. He speaks regularly on the topic of driver safety at various industry shows, is a co-host on the Fleet Safety Geeks podcast, and is a certified expert in the field of motor vehicle crash investigation.
"This is a great time to be in our field as driver safety, crash avoidance and better risk management are all important topics for the nation's fleets and supply chain. I'm happy to join Driving Dynamics, a company with a fantastic reputation in the field," said Moser. "The leadership provided by Driving Dynamics over the years is something I am honored to help continue."
Hall has built dynamic B2B teams throughout his career. He has more than two decades of corporate training experience with specialization in eLearning. His deep industry experience, along with his strength at developing key business alliances, has been a catalyst to his success in sales.
"I'm excited about what we can accomplish at Driving Dynamics and I'm looking forward to working with Tony and the rest of the team," said Hall. "I've focused on this industry for years and Driving Dynamics is clearly a leader in fleet risk management and driver safety training services. My job is to broaden our reach and make as many fleets as possible aware of the incredible services Driving Dynamics offers."
ABOUT DRIVING DYNAMICS
Driving Dynamics is a leading provider of driver training solutions and fleet risk management services. With more than 30 years of experience, Driving Dynamics has developed driver coaching and training programs based on study of more than 200,000 crashes and collisions. They offer in-person training, instructor-led virtual classes and e-learning lessons that teach the fundamentals of good driving. Driving Dynamics has been recognized as a Top 20 Safety Training Company by Training Industry Inc. four years in a row. Company founder Art Liggio has been inducted into the Automotive Fleet Hall of Fame.
Media Contact
Tony Vinciguerra - President and CEO, Driving Dynamics, 4103757826, tvinciguerra@drivingdynamics.com
SOURCE Driving Dynamics