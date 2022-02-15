NEWARK, Del., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Driving Dynamics has recently announced a number of senior position promotions, with key leadership changes including the appointment of Tony Vinciguerra as President & CEO and Debbie Balestra transitioning to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Vinciguerra is stepping up from the COO role, following the recent retirement of managing owner Art Liggio, who will now serve as Chairman of the Board and remain active in the organization.
The shifts in leadership represent Driving Dynamics' focus on driving growth and innovation in fleet safety management amid the ever-increasing safety challenges drivers and fleets face. Vinciguerra and Balestra will be responsible for the company's strategic guidance and collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure the organization is positioned to continuously achieve its mission of improving overall fleet safety performance.
"Tony brings a unique set of skills, perspectives, and relationships to lead Driving Dynamics." said Art Liggio, Driving Dynamics' new Chairman of the Board. "Under his leadership, the Board of Directors is confident that our strategic direction, organizational growth and development, dedication to innovation, and delivery of impactful, client-valued safety services will continue to drive our future success."
Vinciguerra joined the company in 2017 as its COO after the acquisition of Center for Transportation Safety (CTS). Since his involvement Driving Dynamics has tripled its revenue volume and expanded its service offerings. He's been cited as being instrumental in providing strategic and financial oversight and advancing operational processes, systems, and product development. His prior experience includes more than 25 years with PHH and Element Fleet Services. Vinciguerra also held IT positions with Coopers & Lybrand and Westinghouse Corporation.
Balestra, with more than 30 years of experience managing risk, safety, and insurance programs, has worked for Driving Dynamics since 2010 and most recently served as the Vice President of Client Relations. Her extensive background includes account and database management, large account implementations, the integration of customer-facing technologies, and helping the organization implement management services for accounts with up to 10,000 drivers. Prior to joining Driving Dynamics, Balestra held positions at The CEI Group, TotalFinaElf and Aon.
Additionally, Driving Dynamics announced the promotions of Ben Langley and Tracy Caldwell.
Langley has been named Vice President of Training & Development stepping up from his position as Director of Training & Operations. In his new role he will oversee all training experiences including managing a national team of instructors and coaches and overseeing the development of the company's courses. Langley joined Driving Dynamics in 2013 as a consultant and came onboard full time 2015. He brings more than 30 years of progressive safety leadership experience and extensive driver safety knowledge.
Caldwell has been promoted to Director of Partner Engagement & Account Management and will manage the Driving Dynamics' strategic partnerships and help develop client relationships. Formerly as the Risk & Safety Consultant, she drove sales for the company's technology-based services and managed its learning management system. Prior to joining Driving Dynamics in 2018, Caldwell worked for Element Fleet Corporation where she collaborated and consulted with clients to develop custom safety programs and institute industry standard best practices.
About Driving Dynamics Inc.
Driving Dynamics provides advanced performance driver safety training, coaching and fleet risk management services throughout North America. In business for more than 30 years, its behind the wheel, virtual, computer-based learning, in-person classroom and simulation training and driver risk programs are based on sound research, proven learning methodologies and expert instruction.
Headquartered in Newark, Delaware, it was named as Top-20 safety training company by Training Industry Inc for five consecutive years. The company offers a comprehensive range of services for fleet operators and drivers of passenger cars through commercial motor vehicles.
- DriverAdvantage™ - Light to medium duty instructor-led training and coaching services
- DrivActiv™ Online - Technology-based driver training and risk solutions
- Center for Transportation Safety - A commercial motor vehicle training services partner
For more about Driving Dynamics visit: http://www.drivingdynamics.com
