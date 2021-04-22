ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA), the Nation's largest trade association representing the drug and alcohol testing industry, is pleased to announce its lineup of speakers and schedule of events for the Association's annual conference and trade show to be held May 25-27, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency in St, Louis, MO.
The keynote speaker for the conference is Mr. Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of SHRM, the Society of Human Resource Management who will give remarks at the opening general session on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Other notable industry leaders speaking at the conference include author, consultant and presidential advisor, Kevin A. Sabet, Ph.D., the President and CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) and well-known journalist and writer Alex Berenson.
NDASA Chairman James A. Greer stated, "this year's conference will provide unlimited opportunities for those involved in the drug and alcohol testing industry on all levels. If you are an employer, drug testing provider, human resource professional, TPA, MRO, DER or laboratory, this conference is a must-attend event."
The conference will also include industry training classes, workshops, networking opportunities and a trade show which will showcase leading industry suppliers and services which are utilized by the Nation's drug and alcohol testing industry.
In addition to the live-in person conference, the Association is also providing a virtual attendance event which will be offered to those unable to attend in St. Louis.
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association's mission is to advocate for safe and drug-free workplaces and communities through legislative advocacy, education, training and excellence in drug and alcohol screening services.
To register for the conference or for additional information, go to www.NDASA.com or contact Jo McGuire, NDASA Executive Director at 719-290-0839.
