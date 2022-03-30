Enterprise Data Management Platform Company Also Adds Kevin Choksi as Board Member
ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DryvIQ (formerly SkySync), the leading Enterprise Data Management (EDM) platform company, today announced the appointment of Sean Nathaniel as President and Chief Operating Officer, as well as Kevin Choksi, co-founder of WorkForce Software as a new board member. Nathaniel will oversee all aspects of the business with the objective of accelerating growth, scaling the business, and delivering on the company's vision of empowering enterprises to safeguard what matters while reducing corporate risk.
DryvIQ is innovating the way businesses identify and manage vulnerabilities within their unstructured data by providing a platform that helps to mitigate financial risk, enforce security controls, and meet compliance requirements.
"Sean understands the challenges and opportunities within our industry while his practical experience of operational scaling is invaluable, especially at a time when our company is experiencing such rapid growth," says Mark Brazeau, CEO of DryvIQ. "Sean and Kevin both bring a wealth of industry and leadership experience to DryvIQ, and we are thrilled to have them on our team."
Nathaniel joins DryvIQ as a skilled and successful executive with deep operating and strategic experience in high-growth software businesses. Having served in roles with public and private companies, he has demonstrated results scaling to over $300m in run-rate revenue. Prior to joining DryvIQ, Nathaniel served as the Chief Operating Officer for CS DISCO (NYSE: LAW), an A.I.-powered legal technology company.
"I'm excited to join a company that is truly changing how organizations identify and mitigate the risk within their stockpiles of unstructured data," says Sean Nathaniel, President and COO of DryvIQ. "DryvIQ is poised to take advantage of this massive opportunity with a unique and innovative technology approach that enables customers to achieve unified visibility across their enterprise content so they can identify and control it in a manner that is secure and compliant. My focus is on building a world class team, delivering on our promise to customers, and driving our ambitious growth plans."
As the newest member to the DryvIQ board of directors, Kevin Choksi co-founded WorkForce Software in 1999 and served as the CEO of the successful SaaS HR provider until he stepped down in 2015. He brings his vast experience with a variety of SaaS and technology companies via investments, board positions, and other advisory roles.
About DryvIQ
With over 1,100+ customers, DryvIQ helps the largest companies in the world safeguard their enterprise content and reduce corporate risk. DryvIQ represents the next generation of enterprise data management (EDM) platforms, leveraging modern advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver a unified experience for identifying, organizing, and managing the risk contained within unstructured data across the enterprise. For more information, visit http://www.dryvIQ.com.
Media Contact
Matthew Meigs, DryvIQ, 1 415-686-6178, matt@thirdicommunications.com
SOURCE DryvIQ