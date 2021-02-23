SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DSP Concepts, the audio platform powering more than 50M devices for many of the world's best consumer and automotive brands, today announced a partnership with CloudNav to bring its sensor fusion technology to Audio Weaver. Now developers can seamlessly deploy CloudNav's Performance Fusion technology through Audio Weaver's drag-and-drop graphical interface to integrate and automatically calibrate inertial sensors for optimal product performance.
"Audio Weaver has quickly become the preferred development platform for deploying audio and voice features into embedded systems, and is a critical tool for many of the world's most innovative brands," said Drake Margiotta, CEO of CloudNav. "With the addition of our Performance Fusion technology, product makers building on Audio Weaver can expand beyond audio and leverage 9-axis sensor fusion data to facilitate a range of new use cases."
CloudNav's Performance Fusion improves the functionality of products with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and magnetometer, which includes hearables, wearables, and robotics, and boasts a small enough footprint that it can be deployed in compact, low power devices. Through this partnership DSP Concepts' customers also gain access to CloudNav's consulting services, which are rooted in more than 20 years of sensor fusion and location expertise.
"Accurately calibrating sensors in real time without disrupting the user experience is hard," said Michael Maia, Vice President of Marketing of DSP Concepts. "That's what makes Performance Fusion such a valuable addition to our platform. The CloudNav team is one of the most skilled in the industry in efficient sensor fusion algorithm development. We are very excited to have their IP available for immediate integration in Audio Weaver."
About DSP Concepts
DSP Concepts is the audio platform powering over 50M of the world's best devices and is the leading supplier to top brands in automotive and consumer products, including Tesla, GoPro, and Porsche with a low-code / no-code solution to voice UI integration and introduced a new emerging standard for embedded audio processing. DSP Concepts is the only comprehensive, end-to-end solution that addresses the current challenges across industries working to innovate with audio and voice today, while working with semiconductor and intellectual property developers including NXP, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, and ARM to create more solutions tailored to a wider range of development challenges. Its headquarters are located in Santa Clara, California with additional offices in Boston, Stuttgart, Detroit, Tokyo, and Taiwan.
About CloudNav
CloudNav, privately held and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., is solving multiple known algorithmic problems in audio, motion tracking, and location. Its suite of software products includes sensor fusion, context awareness, pedometer, location tracking, indoor navigation/Pedestrian Dead Reckoning, and patentable algorithms to assist in calibrating sensors to enable world-class consumer and industrial electronics. CloudNav software solutions are designed for easy integration into customer platforms.
