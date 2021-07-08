TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluewater, a DTC marketing, and advertising agency announced today that it is helping to support female consumers' renewed motivation for an active lifestyle, by teaming with Tony Little to launch Cheeks®' three new styles of shoes.
A focus on wellness is more important than ever and consumers across the U.S. agree, with 64% saying health and fitness are priorities in 2021, according to a recent McKinsey study.
To that end, Little is launching these new styles of shoes: The All-Terrain is a mix between a trainer and sandal with water transfer technology, quick-drying mesh, air-infused outsoles, and gel inserts to provide all-day comfort as women go from hiking to a walk on the beach or for a stroll in the park. Two new styles of the Health Sandals have also been released this month with new bold colors and a slide or thong option. As with the original Health Sandals, these new styles give women across the U.S. the opportunity enjoys the summer months in comfort from the arch support, gel inserts, and foot cradle technology.
"These new shoes are like no other because they are specially designed to provide women with cute shoes for any situation and give the stability needed to keep their feet, knees, and back comfortable. At Cheeks® we want to be more than just a shoe company. We're a lifestyle enabler that adds value to the lives of women every day and empowers them to achieve their version of wellbeing. Do you want to get back into an active lifestyle or have less aches when playing with your kids or simply be able to afford comfort and fashion in one shoe? You Can Do It®, with Cheeks®," said Little.
For several years now, Little has teamed up with Bluewater to make female consumers aware of Cheeks® and give them the means to purchase shoes ranging from sandals to trainers to ballerinas and boots. Cheeks® footwear has been sold on Home Shopping Network (HSN) in the U.S. and The Shopping Channel (TSC) in Canada since 2006 with over 3 million pairs sold, and for the past two years has been available for consumers to buy direct at cheeksforlife.com and Amazon. With a wellness mission, Cheeks® by Tony Little wanted to play a role in enhancing women's everyday lives through a healthier footwear option.
About Cheeks® by Tony Little
Famous throughout the world for his boundless enthusiasm, Tony Little has been a television and fitness icon for more than 30 years. But Tony is not just "America's Personal Trainer;" he created the Cheeks® footwear line for women that is both functional and fashionable. His mission is to design women's comfort sandals and athletic shoes that combine style, technology, and comfort to enhance and improve health and fitness experiences for people all around the world! Visit our website at cheeksforlife.com or find us on Facebook @CheeksFootwear.
About Bluewater:
Bluewater has one core metric of success: yours. We are a DTC marketing and advertising agency converging all the services needed to be relevant to consumers where they live, work and play. Our experienced, talented team of converged professionals makes us remarkable. We attack the work differently. We are always inquisitive. The pride and accountability we put in our work is at the root of what makes us better. Just ask to see our results. Visit the company website at https://bluewater.tv or on LinkedIn @bluewater-media.
