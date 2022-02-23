ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DTS, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services for exceptional results, is partnering with Perimeter 81, the Zero Trust Networking leader and the developer of the first Cybersecurity Experience Platform to radically simplify Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) through its groundbreaking ease-of-use and unified security stack. Through the partnership, DTS will leverage Perimeter 81's holistic cloud-based solutions to provide customers with cost-effective, secure, remote networks, as part of a zero-trust network architecture.
Perimeter 81 was built to allow companies to finally break free from legacy hardware and easily manage their networks and security from a single, seamless service, delivered from the cloud. DTS will leverage Perimeter 81's technologies and combine them with their expertise to guide commercial and government organizations through the evolving policies and increasingly complex technical standards of cybersecurity compliance creating sustainable solutions.
DTS Cyber Services include compliance assessment; remediation services focused on cost-effective solutions that close gaps and meet regulatory requirements; managed IT for ongoing monitoring and maintenance, policies, procedures, training, and emergency response; and Fractional CIO supplying customers with a senior technology leader who understands the business objectives and can provide technical direction to support them.
"We strive to partner with industry leaders like Perimeter 81 to ensure that we can provide reliable and secure solutions tailored specifically to fit each customer's needs," explained Edward Tuorinsky, DTS Managing Principal.
"Perimeter 81 is thrilled to be working with DTS to radically simplify cybersecurity for small- to medium-sized businesses and government contractors," says Jim Finnerty, Perimeter 81's Senior Channel Partner Manager. "Our Multi-Tenant Console lets partners like DTS deliver powerful, cloud-based, hardware-free cybersecurity that differentiates their businesses and lets them help their customers securely transition to the new hybrid world of work."
Perimeter 81's cloud-based technology replaces legacy security appliances like VPNs and firewalls. Since its founding in 2018, Perimeter 81 has quickly gained traction in the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and SASE, and is helping thousands of businesses, of all industries and sizes, achieve holistic cyber and network security more easily and cost-effectively.
About DTS
DTS is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, founded in 2011, delivering management and cyber services—for exceptional results. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, DTS employs talented individuals with a passion for excellence and surrounds them with the resources they need to excel. For more than a decade, we have helped public sector and commercial clients respond to changing environments and daunting challenges by clarifying pathways, applying expertise, and managing implementation. To learn more about DTS contact us at sales@consultDTS.com or (571) 403-1841. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. http://www.consultdts.com
