DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ashish Vijay, Chairman of Tiara by Ashish Vijay, Dubai-based jewelry company with the flagship store at the Dubai International Financial Centre, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Ashish Vijay was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Ashish Vijay into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Ashish Vijay will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
"It is a great honor for me to join Forbes Business Council," said Ashish Vijay. "There is tremendous interest today in investing in fancy-colored diamonds and rare gemstones such as alexandrite, so I hope I can raise awareness among my readers about these investments, as well as business opportunities in this sector."
ABOUT TIARA BY ASHISH VIJAY
Tiara by Ashish Vijay is a Dubai-based family-run jewelry business established in the year 2013.
The Tiara flagship store is located at the prestigious Dubai International Financial Centre area. The company deals with high quality rare gems and jewels, and has a unique collection of red, pink, green and other fancy color diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires and alexandrites from across the world.
Tiara has been featured in The Forbes magazine, The Times of India newspaper, The Business Insider business news website, and other reputed global media outlets.
To learn more about Tiara by Ashish Vijay, visit https://tiaragems.com/.
