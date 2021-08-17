SEOUL, South Korea and BERLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuChemBio Co., Ltd. and Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) announced today the signing of a Material Transfer & Clinical Supply Agreement for LMI's next generation Tau PET Tracer PI-2620.
PI-2620 is an investigational Tau PET agent currently in late stage clinical development by LMI with excellent characteristics and diagnostic performance for the in-vivo assessment of Tau Pathology in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and other tauopathies by means of hybrid PET scanners.
Under the terms of the Agreement, DuChemBio, who operates the largest radiopharmacy network for a GMP-standard manufacturing of Nuclear Medicine probes for PET imaging in South Korea, has been granted a license to manufacture and supply PI-2620 clinical trial doses in South Korea.
The tracer shall be offered to support local clinical research (approved investigator initiated trials (IIT)) as well as clinical studies with disease modifying drugs (DMD) developed and sponsored by international Pharma companies. Supply of PI-2620 as a biomarker for local and DMD clinical trials research is expected to commence in the first half of 2022.
"Accurate diagnosis is a particular challenge in the complex spectrum of neurodegenerative disorders such as AD. The introduction of a Tau tracer to South Korea through the supply of PI-2620 for clinical investigations is very exciting. Tau PET is a promising imaging biomarker for the improved detection and characterization of neurodegenerative diseases, which also enables us to find and test more effective therapeutics for AD and other non-AD tauopathies. DuChemBio will continue to support the global clinical development of AD therapeutics" said DuChemBio's CEO Jongwoo Kim.
"LMI continues to expand the availability of innovative molecular imaging agents for clinical investigations," stated Ludger Dinkelborg, Ph.D., Managing Director at LMI. "We are truly proud and excited to move our PI-2620 Tau program forward with our Korean radiopharmacy partner DuChemBio. This is a major step forward as we continue to increase our global PI-2620 clinical supply network."
"Tau deposits, in conjunction with beta-amyloid plaques, represent the critical pathologies in AD with Tau further playing an important role in other neurodegenerative diseases", added Andrew Stephens, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at LMI. "Visualizing the Tau deposits and their spread in cognitively impaired subjects has the potential to provide a better understanding of the disease and to enable an earlier and more accurate diagnosis of AD and other neurodegenerative disorders. Tau and amyloid PET provides a powerful imaging biomarker platform for the appropriate characterisation of subjects enrolled in clinical trials to support drug development in neurodegenerative diseases."
About PI-2620
PI-2620 was discovered in a research collaboration with Life Molecular Imaging and AC Immune. Life Molecular Imaging has the exclusive world-wide license for research, development and commercialization of Tau-PET tracers generated within the discovery program. PI-2620 is currently under investigation in several clinical studies as a targeted radiopharmaceutical for the detection of Tau deposits in the human brain.
About Life Molecular Imaging
LMI (formerly Piramal Imaging) was formed in 2012 with the acquisition of the molecular imaging research and development portfolio of Bayer Pharma AG. It is now part of the Alliance Medical Group (a member of the Life Healthcare Group) offering an integrated business including research and development laboratories, a network of cyclotrons, radiopharmacies and imaging facilities. By developing novel PET tracers for molecular imaging, LMI is focusing on a key field of modern medicine. LMI strives to be a leader in the Molecular Imaging field by developing innovative products that improve early detection and characterization of chronic and life-threatening diseases, leading to better therapeutic outcomes and improved quality of life. Please visit https://life-mi.com.
About DuChemBio Co., Ltd.
Established in 2002, DuChemBio is the largest radiopharmaceutical firm and the undisputed leader in the field of oncology and neurology PET imaging tracers in South Korea. As a pioneer of a fully integrated nuclear diagnostics business model, DCB develops, manufactures, and commercializes radiopharmaceutical tracers for PET/CT and PET/MRI hybrid imaging. The company operates 7 radio-pharmacy facilities across the country, is closely collaborating with leading hospitals and research centers in Seoul to develop and advance the field of nuclear medicine in South Korea. DCB has successfully launched novel proprietary radiopharmaceutical products both developed locally and licensed from international partners.
DuChemBio has been advised by BGM Associates GmbH, a Berlin-based strategy and transactions advisory firm focused on healthcare and life science industries.
