NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dukas Linden Public Relations (DLPR), a leading full-service strategic communications firm specializing in the financial services industry, is pleased to announce that Zach Kouwe and Shree Dhond have both been promoted to Executive Vice President.
Mr. Kouwe and Mr. Dhond, who joined DLPR in 2011 and 2015, respectively, will continue to co-head DLPR's Institutional Asset Management Group, one of the firm's largest practices. The group represents a range of global asset managers, including private equity firms, real asset investors, debt managers, hedge funds, digital asset firms and other institutional investment managers. They also will continue their roles on the agency's executive management team, alongside Zach Leibowitz, Stephanie Dressler, Edward Nebb, Richard Dukas and Seth Linden.
DLPR's Institutional Asset Management Group focuses on developing and executing communications strategies that leverage traditional and social media, corporate communications, proprietary thought leadership and content creation, strategic messaging, and media coaching services to build client brands. It is also focused on M&A communication, corporate reputation management, and special situations initiatives for DLPR clients.
"Zach and Shree are not only exceptional practitioners, but also empathetic leaders who embody DLPR's vision, values, human capital and strategic direction," said Richard Dukas, DLPR's founder and CEO. "Their contributions to the agency, especially since they were tapped to co-manage our Institutional Asset Management group, have been critical to DLPR's success—as evidenced by our strong growth and our ability to attract and retain some of the top talent in financial PR."
"Key industry experience and strategic thinking are why clients choose to partner with DLPR," added Seth Linden, President and partner at the firm. "Those qualities, along with a high level of professionalism, have been critical to our continued record-high agency expansion. Zach and Shree are superb managers who exemplify DLPR's dedication to senior-level leadership on all accounts. Today's announcement underscores our passion and commitment to building our agency's future and continuing to be a leader in our space."
Mr. Kouwe joined DLPR after more than a decade as a financial journalist, most recently for The New York Times, where he covered hedge funds, M&A, private equity and white-collar crime. He also served as a reporter for the business section of the New York Post, covered private equity for Dow Jones, and worked as a journalist for Institutional Investor and the Denver Post. He holds a B.S. in economics from Hamilton College and an M.A. in journalism from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He serves on the board of the New York Financial Writers Association and is a trustee of the Brooklyn Music School.
Mr. Dhond, who has earned a coveted spot on the PRSA-NY "Exceptionals Under 35 Awards" list in 2019, has spent nearly a decade representing and managing campaigns for a variety of high-profile asset management and financial services companies. Prior to joining DLPR, he worked at the New York-based financial communications consultancy The Neibart Group, and earlier worked at an emerging markets investment firm. He holds a B.A. in economics from Middlebury College.
About Dukas Linden Public Relations
Founded in 2002, Dukas Linden Public Relations (http://www.DLPR.com) is a leading independent PR firm with a track record of helping clients in such fields as financial services, asset management, wealth management, cryptocurrency, fintech and B2B/professional services to build mind-share and market-share, and to grow their businesses successfully. The firm creates compelling narratives to expand its clients' share of voice, enhance their brand value and—most importantly—engage key audiences in a global marketplace. DLPR has been named a "Top Financial PR Agency" by Business Insider, among other industry leadership rankings.
DLPR's comprehensive range of integrated services includes: strategic positioning and messaging; broadcast, print and digital/social media; content development; executive coaching and media training; transaction communications; crisis/reputation management; and investor communications. Headquartered in New York City, DLPR also has a presence in Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.DLPR.com and follow the firm on Twitter @DukasLindenPR.
