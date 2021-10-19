HUNT VALLEY, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dunbar Security Solutions (Dunbar), a leading provider of integrated manned and electronic security solutions for commercial customers across the Mid-Atlantic region, has finalized a deal to acquire all assets of Integrity Systems, Inc. to provide security system installation and service throughout the Washington, D.C. metro market.
With the acquisition, Dunbar adds a robust customer base, a team of skilled security technicians, vehicles and other related infrastructure. The new customers and employees will be managed out of the Dunbar branch offices in Greenbelt, Md. and Sterling, Va.
"When we opened the DC metro branch of Dunbar Guard Services in 2019, we set a goal to duplicate our dual service approach from Baltimore to our presence in the greater Washington region, and we are proud to announce this acquisition to mark the completion of this goal," said Andrew Maggio, Chief Operating Officer, Dunbar Security Solutions.
"This deal not only allows us to operate local installation services throughout the D.C. market, but it marks our entry into the systems integrator acquisition market, which combined with our robust organic sales structure, has us in great position for future growth."
"As we emerge from a period of great uncertainty, it is critical for our organization to reestablish our roadmap to growth in the Mid-Atlantic," said Kevin Dunbar, President and CEO, Dunbar Security Solutions. "This acquisition will afford us to have instant sales and installation assets in a market that is experiencing sustained growth in all sectors."
About Dunbar Security Solutions
Dunbar Security Solutions (DSS) specializes in providing manned and electronic integrated security services to commercial, industrial, corporate and high-end residential properties across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit https://dunbarsecurity.com.
