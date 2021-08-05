RYE, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ehrhardt Tool and Machine, LLC, dba Ehrhardt Automation Systems ("EAS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired SAF Drives Inc ("SAF Drives").  Located in New Hamburg, ON, SAF Drives is a provider of automation and controls solutions for customers in the steel, printing, paper, and other process industries. SAF Drives has one  facility in Ontario and employs approximately 25 people. For more information, please visit www.safdrives.com

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About EAS: Headquartered in Granite City, IL, EAS is a turnkey provider of custom, design-build automation systems and precision machined components for customers in the HVAC, white goods, automotive, energy, and other industrial end markets.

