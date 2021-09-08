RYE, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has made a majority investment in All-Lift Systems, Inc. ("All-Lift").  Located in Neenah, WI, All-Lift is a provider of aftermarket services and parts for overhead cranes and other lifting equipment, including OSHA mandated inspections, safety-critical parts and repairs, and crane equipment.  All-Lift has three facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan and employs approximately 100 people.  For more information, please visit www.all-liftsystems.com

Dunes Point Capital Fund II, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction.  The debt for the transaction, was provided by M&T Bank. 

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and HMB Legal Counsel served as legal advisors to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC.  XLCS Partners served as financial advisor to All-Lift.

About DPC:  DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion.  For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About All-Lift:  Located in Neenah, WI, All-Lift is a provider of aftermarket services and parts for overhead cranes and other lifting equipment, including OSHA mandated inspections, safety-critical parts and repairs, and crane equipment. 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunes-point-capital-lp-announces-the-acquisition-of-all-lift-systems-inc-301370804.html

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.