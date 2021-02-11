WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced it has acquired Tex Tech's Core Matrix Technology™, a monolithic fabric structure that can significantly reduce backface trauma, while increasing ballistic and fragmentation performance for military and law enforcement personnel. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
DuPont's acquisition of this globally-patented and unique Core Matrix Technology™ adds to the Company's already robust portfolio of life protection solutions, enabling the most flexible, lightweight ballistic solutions to meet new National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standards for enhanced durability. In addition to enhanced protection, the new technology also increases the comfort of wearing bullet-resistant body armor.
"The addition of the Core Matrix Technology™ to the family of DuPont Life Protection solutions enables us to offer a more comprehensive portfolio to meet any and all protection needs for soldiers and law enforcement personnel," said John Richard, vice president, DuPont Safety Solutions. "With the combination of the Core Matrix Technology™ and our current and future fiber technologies we are well positioned to offer the best, most flexible and lightest weight solutions available."
The needs of today's military, law enforcement and global security professionals require advanced materials to help protect those who protect people worldwide. DuPont is committed to providing the most innovative solutions designed for specific hazards, and this acquisition strengthens an increasingly robust portfolio of technologies to help our customers meet their current and future challenges. An overview of our life protection products and technologies can be found here https://www.dupont.com/life-protection.html
"This transaction will increase the global accessibility of Core Matrix Technology™, said Scott Burkhart, CEO Tex Tech." "Leveraging DuPont's technical expertise, brand leadership, global reach, and value chain relationships will accelerate the expansion of the Core Matrix Technology™ across regions and market segments with a differentiated solution to improve the protection and performance of body armor for soldiers and law enforcement personnel."
About DuPont Water & Protection
DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™, and FilmTec™.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
About Tex Tech
Tex-Tech Industries is a global supplier of materials science-based solutions for demanding end use markets where performance and reliability are counted upon. With global headquarters located in Kernersville, North Carolina (USA) and manufacturing, R&D and sales sites located throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Tex-Tech is able to service our partners across the globe in key markets such as aerospace and defense, medical, sporting goods, agriculture and automotive. Additional information can be found by visiting http://www.textechindustries.com.
# # #
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
2/11/21
Media Contact
Dan Turner, DuPont, 302-996-8372, daniel.a.turner@dupont.com
SOURCE DuPont