Wallcoverings Protected by DuPont™ Tedlar® Provide Unparalleled Surface Protection
WILMINGTON, Del., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that its valued customer, WallQuest, will launch a new line of wallcoverings featuring DuPont™ Tedlar® film. The new wallcovering line uses DuPont™ Tedlar® film, an innovative product that provides unparalleled surface protection from dirt, stains, scuffs, as well as prevents fading.
The new wallcoverings will include a large range of brand new patterns for both commercial and residential applications and is expected to be available in early June under the WallQuest's Seabrook® and Questex® brands. This upcoming launch was unveiled at the recent Hospitality and Design Expo in Las Vegas.
"We're thrilled to partner with WallQuest and deliver the industry a new type of wall protection through Tedlar®," said Matt Urfali, sales & marketing director, DuPont™ Tedlar®.
Tedlar® films have more than 60 years of proven performance in the harshest environments. From resisting weathering on solar panels to keeping airplane interiors looking clean and new, Tedlar® film provides incomparable durability. Tedlar® coated wallcoverings are even resistant to the harshest chemical cleaners, including bleach and alcohol-based solvents - meaning even the toughest stains can be wiped off without any damage to the appearance of the wallcovering.
WallQuest's DuPont™ Tedlar® Wallcovering line offers a range of beautiful new patterns and designs, aimed at bringing the outside in. It offers natural textures and colors in a range of base materials and weights, all protected by Tedlar®.
"The Seabrook brand has long been known for its aesthetics, and we are excited to bring these new patterns with an unparalleled level of protection and cleanability to our global wallcovering customers," said Brian Collins, vice president, WallQuest Inc.
The new DuPont™ Tedlar® Wallcovering line will be available to purchase for residential applications through e-commerce channels and will be available for contractor applications through WallQuest's global network of distributors. Product details, updates, and availability can be found at Wallquest.com.
About DuPont™ Tedlar®
Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 60 years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://tedlar.com.
About WallQuest Inc.
WallQuest is one of the largest and most innovative wallcovering manufacturers in the world, offering a vast range of colors, textures and treatments to give a custom finish to any space. Talented designers and varied techniques ensure each design and collection is unique. Family-owned and operated, the company has three manufacturing plants in the US and its products are sold in 60+ countries.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
5/12/22
Media Contact
Christina Hu, DuPont, 86 21 38623118, christina.hu@dupont.com
SOURCE DuPont