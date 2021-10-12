WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that it will showcase new DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma TPE Tubing at three upcoming industry events: CBioPC in Nanjing, China, on October 15 and 16; INTERPHEX in New York, New York, USA, October 19 through 21; and CPhI in Milan, Italy, November 19 through 21.
The launch marks a historic milestone for the brand as it adds a range of extruded pharma tubing based on thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) technology – dedicated to fluid transport and single-use bioprocessing applications – under similar high-quality and high-performance principles as the Liveo™ Silicone Pharma Tubing product lines.
Liveo™ Pharma TPE Tubing has been developed to complement Liveo™ Pharma Tubing and Overmolded Assembly (OMA) products made from silicone with a continued focus on product quality, purity and performance. This next-generation TPE tubing will enable improved heat welding to itself and to alternative offerings, high tensile strength and burst resistance before and after welding, minimal spallation after 24 hours of pumping, low extractables, and good chemical resistance.
Liveo™ Pharma TPE Tubing is targeted for use in biopharma processes to enable aseptic connection and disconnection of tubing without connectors (e.g., sampling) and can be used in peristaltic pump applications.
To support the launch of Liveo™ Pharma TPE Tubing, a comprehensive benchmark test analysis was conducted to help substantiate areas of critical application performance to help ease the evaluation and qualification process for customers.
The new TPE tubing will be showcased at the DuPont booth at CBioPC, INTERPHEX and CPhI. Detailed presentations on the product line also are scheduled:
- INTERPHEX 2021: DuPont Healthcare Research Investigator Roger Hendrick will introduce Liveo™ Pharma TPE Tubing in a presentation from 10:15 to 11 a.m. EST, Oct. 19 on Javits Center Exhibit Hall Stage 3.
- Late Stage Bioprocessing Digital Week: DuPont Healthcare TS&D/R&D Medical Devices Expert Stephane Cornelis will present the new product line during a webinar from 15:00 to 16:00 CET, Nov. 4.
TPE tubing has been increasingly adopted in bioprocessing single-use applications thanks to its thermo-weldability. In the current context of accelerated demand for single-use tubing in the biopharmaceutical industry and stress on supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma TPE tubing represents an additional competitive offering, with the quality and performance our customers are accustomed to receiving. Commercial samples first will be available starting from October 2021.
"Adding a complementary Pharma TPE range to our Liveo™ Silicone Pharma Tubing and OMA lines, DuPont is committed to meeting customers' requirements in terms of supply flexibility and a broader portfolio of solutions while maintaining our longstanding promises related to product, performance, quality and reliability," said Jennifer Gemo, Global Marketing Manager, DuPont Healthcare. "We are pleased to introduce this new line of TPE tubing under the DuPont™ Liveo™ name for our biopharma processing customers."
About DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions
DuPont™ Liveo™ is a globally recognized leader in technology for a broad range of innovations in medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. DuPont high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. We help enable smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes. More information can be found at liveo.dupont.com.
About DuPont Electronics & Industrial
DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.
