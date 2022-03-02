WILMINGTON, Del., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) has appointed Alan Chan as global Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. Chan reports directly to Leland Weaver, President, Water & Protection.
"Alan has been instrumental in helping lead the transformation of Water Solutions to the growing and impactful business it is today," said Weaver. "I look forward to working with him and the Water Solutions team as they work towards meaningfully advancing sustainable water solutions for our customers, our own operations, and the world."
Chan previously served as Director, Global Products & Profitability in Water Solutions. With more than 20 years of service at DuPont and previously Dow, Chan has served in a variety of product, commercial, technical, and regional leadership roles in the Water business, as well as working in the traditional and alternative energies space. Chan earned a Bachelor of Science and Ph.D. in chemical engineering and polymer science, both from Louisiana State University.
"I'm proud and humbled to lead DuPont's Water Solutions organization —a team that is energized by our purpose to help our customers solve the world's most pressing challenges around water access and sustainability," said Chan. "We will continue to collaborate with our customers and wide range of partners to advance sustainable technologies that enable the purification, conservation and reuse of water and other essential materials."
DuPont Water Solutions' technologies help purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute around the world, enable water reuse and recycling, desalination, and the safe access of both ground and surface water. Water Solutions offers solutions to a variety of water and sustainability challenges through a broad portfolio of water purification and separation technologies including reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ion exchange resins (IEX), ultrafiltration (UF), electrodeionization (EDI), nanofiltration (NF), membrane bioreactor systems (MBR), membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR), membrane degasification, and closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) systems.
From innovating sustainable water technologies and collaborating with organizations like Water.org to sponsoring the City Water Optimization Index with Economist Impact, DuPont is working with customers, governments, NGOs and thought leaders to uncover a wide variety of solutions to enable a safe, affordable and ample water supply now and for generations to come.
About DuPont Water & Protection
DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™, and FilmTec™.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
