WILMINGTON, Del., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Teijin FilmsTM and DuPont Microcircuit and Components Materials (MCM) will be jointly exhibiting at the LOPEC Printed Electronics exhibition to be held in Munich 22-24 March 2022. The exhibition, last held in 2019, is one of the largest European shows for the printed electronics sector.
DuPont MCM will highlight opportunities for collaborative medical device partnership with its DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions and DuPont™ Intexar™ brands. The company will showcase its ongoing partnership with TNO Holst Centre and Pronat Medical, who together have designed and produced the Nighthawk™ wearable adhesive patch. The concept patch combines DuPont material solutions for the medical device market—through Intexar™ stretchable materials, including thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films and stretchable conductive inks—with DuPont™ Liveo™ silicone skin adhesives, suitable for attaching wearable devices to the body and Liveo™ biosensing technology. The combination of these innovative materials in a connected wearable medical patch offers conformability, biocompatibility, breathability, and patient comfort. DuPont offers a collaborative ecosystem for designers and manufacturers to work with the company's medical device experts and innovative material technologies to create next-generation wearable devices.
In addition to technologies for wearable medical devices, DuPont MCM will showcase its newest suite of conductive inks for In-Mold Electronics. This will include demonstrations of how the MCM conductive inks can be used to create lightweight power electronics for the automotive industry. Other demonstrations include MCM conductive inks that can be used for heating applications and blood glucose monitoring.
Meanwhile, the DuPont Teijin FilmsTM joint venture (DTF) will showcase PET and PEN polyester films specifically designed for use in flexible and printed electronic applications. The Melinex® and Mylar® brands of PET are well known for reliable performance, precise registration, and market-leading dimensional control. In addition to optically clear and low oligomer PET films, DTF will be promoting several novel grades exhibiting enhanced stability to hydrolysis and UV light, flame retardancy to UL94 VTM-0, and thermoformability.
In addition, DTF has reintroduced the Kaladex® brand of high-performance PEN films for more demanding applications. This extensive selection features products from DTF's market-leading brands ideally suited to applications such as Flexible Printed Circuits and Membrane Touch Switch, barrier foundation films for Flexible Electronics, in-mold electronics, photovoltaics, and more.
About DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions
DuPont™ Liveo™ is a globally recognized leader in technology for a broad range of innovations in medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. DuPont high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. We help enable smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes. More information can be found at liveo.dupont.com.
About DuPont Microcircuit and Components Materials
DuPont Microcircuit and Components Materials (MCM) is a leading global supplier of printable, stretchable, and moldable functional inks and pastes. With over 50 years of developing products for our customers, we are relied upon every day in automotive electronics, telecommunications systems, consumer electronics, aerospace, satellite communications, military, industrial, bio, and healthcare applications. We are committed to innovation through seamless collaboration with customers, providing cutting-edge products and solutions to address critical challenges of today and tomorrow. To learn more about the MCM business, please visit http://mcm.dupont.com.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
About DuPont Teijin Films
DuPont Teijin Films is a world-leading manufacturer of high performance PET and PEN polyester films for a wide range of demanding applications. We offer a wide range of stabilized films that are inherently strong and flexible with excellent resistance to thermal shrinkage, abrasion, chemicals, and moisture, making our PET films the substrate of choice for the precise registration and dimensional control required for demanding Flexible Electronics applications. More information can be found on the website http://dupontteijinfilms.com
DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. Nighthawk™ is a trademark of TNO Holst Centre.
03/07/21
