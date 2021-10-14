SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To address the critical challenges of harsh healthcare environments in the post-pandemic era, DuPont will promote cleanable solutions with Tedlar® PVF films at booth # 06N18 at the China Hospital Construction Conference (CHCC 2021) from Oct. 14 to 16, jointly hosted by Zhuyitai and the Hospital Construction and Equipment Branch of Chinese Medical Equipment Association.
Resistant to mold and bacteria growth, Tedlar® PVF films are incredibly easy to clean and can stand up to the harshest cleaning chemicals. It can protect surfaces from scuffs and stains, making it ideal for high-traffic healthcare environments. With outstanding durability, Tedlar® films can be scrubbed and sterilized continuously without breaking down over time, providing a good-as-new appearance that can be easily maintained for years to come.
"This year marks the 60th anniversary of DuPont™ Tedlar® film. We are proud of contributions Tedlar® film has made when protecting assets over many decades," said Joe He, Global Marketing Leader of DuPont Tedlar® Advanced Materials, "We are confident that Tedlar® PVF films are the ideal choice for interiors in hospitals and other healthcare environments, especially when higher standards of cleanable protection are required."
DuPont™ Tedlar® film not only provides long-lasting protection, but also timeless aesthetics to many types of surfaces in harsh environments. The film can be laminated to various substrates, including PVC, metal, wood and plasterboard, creating different applications for interiors. Tedlar® film is the perfect protection for many surfaces from the patient room to the diagnostics office. Visitors to the DuPont booth will see a couple of samples developed in collaboration with our business partners, and latest application cases in the healthcare space.
This year, DuPont™ Tedlar® PVF films will collaborate with Corian® solid surfaces at DuPont booth to provide a broader portfolio of protection materials to address the needs for durability and aesthetics in the healthcare environment.
About DuPont Tedlar®
DuPont Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with 60 years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. DuPont™ Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://www.tedlar.com.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
