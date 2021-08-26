ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Best second quarter in Dell Technologies' history, driven by strong execution and demand across the IT ecosystem
  • Record second quarter revenue of $26.1 billion, up 15%
  • Record second quarter operating income of $1.4 billion, up 21%, and record second quarter non-GAAP operating income of $2.8 billion, up 7%

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces record financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter. Revenue was up 15% to $26.1 billion. The company generated operating income of $1.4 billion, a 21% increase over the same period in the prior year, and a second quarter record non-GAAP operating income of $2.8 billion, up 7%. Net income was $0.9 billion, non-GAAP net income was $1.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 billion. Net cash from operating activities was $1.7 billion. Diluted earnings per share was $1.05, down 23% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.24, up 17%.

"We're well known for our unique ability to adjust and lean into growth opportunities, as evidenced by our results with record second quarter revenue of $26.1 billion," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "We're innovating and helping customers grow with a focus on multi-cloud solutions and modern infrastructure delivered traditionally and as-a-Service."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results



Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended







July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Change



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Change



(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)

Total net revenue

$

26,122





$

22,733





15%



$

50,609





$

44,630





13%

Operating income

$

1,372





$

1,136





21%



$

2,747





$

1,838





49%

Net income

$

880





$

1,099





(20)%



$

1,818





$

1,281





42%

Earnings per share - diluted

$

1.05





$

1.37





(23)%



$

2.18





$

1.56





40%

























Non-GAAP net revenue

$

26,133





$

22,775





15%



$

50,632





$

44,720





13%

Non-GAAP operating income

$

2,811





$

2,618





7%



$

5,525





$

4,779





16%

Non-GAAP net income

$

1,911





$

1,621





18%



$

3,730





$

2,764





35%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,331





$

3,100





7%



$

6,566





$

5,707





15%

Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted

$

2.24





$

1.92





17%



$

4.38





$

3.26





34%

Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.  All comparisons in this press release are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Dell Technologies ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $46 billion, up 24% and cash and investments of $13.6 billion. The company has paid down $5.5 billion in debt year-to-date and expects to pay down at least $16.0 billion for its fiscal year 2022.

"We had strong results again this quarter, with all business units growing," said Tom Sweet, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "We are creating long-term value by taking share, pursuing high-value growth opportunities and profitably growing and modernizing our core business. For example, in the storage space, VxRail orders were up 34% and PowerStore continues to ramp up nicely."

Operating segments summary

Client Solutions Group revenue for the second quarter was up 27% to a record $14.3 billion. Operating income was a second quarter record $995 million, up 39%, and 7% of Client Solutions Group revenue, as the company innovates across the ecosystem to deliver an enhanced experience for customers looking to work and play effectively from anywhere. Commercial client revenue was $10.6 billion, up 32%, and consumer revenue was a second quarter record of $3.7 billion, up 17%.

Key highlights:

  • Strong growth in Latitude and Precision systems.
  • Introduced the new Dell UltraSharp Webcam - a beautifully designed external 4K webcam ideal for a superb video conferencing experience.
  • Launched the high-performance Alienware X-Series – a new mobile gaming family with Dell's thinnest available 15" and 17" gaming laptops, featuring exclusive Cryo-Tech innovations.

Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue for the second quarter was $8.4 billion, up 3% as customers accelerate their IT investments with focus on multi-cloud solutions. Servers and networking revenue was $4.5 billion, up 6%, and storage revenue was $4.0 billion, down 1%. Operating income was $970 million for the second quarter, or approximately 11.5% of Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue.

Key highlights:

  • Launched the APEX portfolio of services that allow customers to scale IT as needed to launch new applications, kickstart new projects and address the changing needs of their organizations – all managed by Dell and accessed through a single console.
  • Introduced Dell EMC VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) systems with enhanced software and performance, based on recently launched Dell EMC PowerEdge servers.
  • Began shipping six of our latest generation Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, including the ruggedized systems built for challenging environments at the edge.
  • Announced an open, cloud-native Telecom ecosystem to put communications service providers (CSPs) on the fast track for innovation and revenue growth.

VMware revenue was $3.1 billion for the second quarter, up 8% driven by broad-based strength across a diverse product portfolio. Operating income for the quarter was $849 million, or 27.0% of VMware revenue.

Conference call information

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter performance today, August 26, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. CDT. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.delltechnologies.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location for one year.

Additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from https://investors.delltechnologies.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

Dell Technologies will hold a Securities Analyst Meeting on September 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Speakers will include chairman and chief executive officer, Michael Dell, along with other key members of the executive leadership team with significant time allotted for Q&A. Registration information can be accessed online here.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.  All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.  Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release presents information about Dell Technologies' non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to non-controlling interests, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the attached tables for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Dell Technologies' current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes.

Dell Technologies' results or events in future periods could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: risks and uncertainties relating to our agreement to spin off VMware, Inc., including risks that could affect our ability to complete the transaction on the terms announced or at all and the potential effects on our business of the announcement and consummation of the transaction; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures; Dell Technologies' reliance on third-party suppliers for products and components, including reliance on single-source or limited-source suppliers; Dell Technologies' ability to achieve favorable pricing from its vendors; adverse global economic conditions and instability in financial markets; Dell Technologies' execution of its growth, business and acquisition strategies; the success of Dell Technologies' cost efficiency measures; Dell Technologies' ability to manage solutions and products and services transitions in an effective manner; Dell Technologies' ability to deliver high-quality products, software, and services; cyber attacks or other data security incidents; Dell Technologies' foreign operations and ability to generate substantial non-U.S. net revenue; Dell Technologies' product, services, customer, and geographic sales mix, and seasonal sales trends; the performance of Dell Technologies' sales channel partners; access to the capital markets by Dell Technologies or its customers; material impairment of the value of goodwill or intangible assets; weak economic conditions and the effect of additional regulation on Dell Technologies' financial services activities; counterparty default risks; the loss by Dell Technologies of any contracts for ISG services and solutions and its ability to perform such contracts at their estimated costs; loss by Dell Technologies of government contracts; Dell Technologies' ability to develop and protect its proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; disruptions in Dell Technologies' infrastructure; Dell Technologies' ability to hedge effectively its exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; expiration of tax holidays or favorable tax rate structures, or unfavorable outcomes in tax audits and other tax compliance matters; impairment of portfolio investments; unfavorable results of legal proceedings; compliance requirements of changing environmental and safety laws or other laws; the effect of armed hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; Dell Technologies' dependence on the services of Michael Dell and key employees; Dell Technologies' level of indebtedness; and the impact of the financial performance of VMware, Inc.

This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Dell Technologies discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Dell Technologies' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Dell Technologies' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Dell Technologies makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Dell Technologies might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. Dell Technologies does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any duty to update, its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date they are made, new information, or otherwise.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Related Financial Highlights

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)





Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended







July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Change



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Change

Net revenue:























Products

$

19,394





$

16,737





16%



$

37,428





$

32,775





14%

Services

6,728





5,996





12%



13,181





11,855





11%

Total net revenue

26,122





22,733





15%



50,609





44,630





13%

Cost of net revenue:























Products

15,371





13,330





15%



29,585





26,134





13%

Services

2,766





2,247





23%



5,381





4,487





20%

Total cost of net revenue

18,137





15,577





16%



34,966





30,621





14%

Gross margin

7,985





7,156





12%



15,643





14,009





12%

Operating expenses:























Selling, general, and administrative

5,145





4,761





8%



10,105





9,647





5%

Research and development

1,468





1,259





17%



2,791





2,524





11%

Total operating expenses

6,613





6,020





10%



12,896





12,171





6%

Operating income

1,372





1,136





21%



2,747





1,838





49%

Interest and other, net

(359)





(636)





44%



(747)





(1,202)





38%

Income before income taxes

1,013





500





103%



2,000





636





214%

Income tax expense (benefit)

133





(599)





122%



182





(645)





128%

Net income

880





1,099





(20)%



1,818





1,281





42%

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

49





51





(4)%



100





90





11%

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.

$

831





$

1,048





(21)%



$

1,718





$

1,191





44%

























Percentage of Total Net Revenue:





















Gross margin

31

%



31

%







31

%



31

%





Selling, general, and administrative

20

%



21

%







20

%



22

%





Research and development

6

%



6

%







6

%



6

%





Operating expenses

25

%



26

%







25

%



27

%





Operating income

5

%



5

%







5

%



4

%





Income before income taxes

4

%



2

%







4

%



1

%





Net income

3

%



5

%







4

%



3

%





Income tax rate

13.1

%



-119.8

%







9.1

%



-101.4

%













































Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in millions; unaudited)





July 30, 2021



January 29, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,719





$

14,201



Accounts receivable, net

12,914





12,788



Short-term financing receivables, net

4,955





5,155



Inventories, net

4,223





3,402



Other current assets

9,556





8,021



Current assets held for sale

188







Total current assets

43,555





43,567



Property, plant, and equipment, net

6,661





6,431



Long-term investments

1,875





1,624



Long-term financing receivables, net

5,330





5,339



Goodwill

40,741





40,829



Intangible assets, net

13,014





14,429



Other non-current assets

11,502





11,196



Total assets

$

122,678





$

123,415



LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SHARES, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:







Short-term debt

$

6,427





$

6,362



Accounts payable

23,029





21,696



Accrued and other

8,808





9,549



Short-term deferred revenue

17,003





16,525



Current liabilities held for sale

216







Total current liabilities

55,483





54,132



Long-term debt

37,167





41,622



Long-term deferred revenue

14,840





14,276



Other non-current liabilities

5,245





5,360



Total liabilities

112,735





115,390



Redeemable shares





472



Stockholders' equity:







Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity

4,825





2,479



Non-controlling interests

5,118





5,074



Total stockholders' equity

9,943





7,553



Total liabilities, redeemable shares, and stockholders' equity

$

122,678





$

123,415



 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions; unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$

880





$

1,099





$

1,818





$

1,281



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

845





2,233





2,145





1,255



Change in cash from operating activities

1,725





3,332





3,963





2,536



Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of investments

(124)





(118)





(270)





(174)



Maturities and sales of investments

79





32





335





71



Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs

(632)





(545)





(1,257)





(1,104)



Acquisition of businesses and assets, net

(6)





(296)





(16)





(334)



Divestitures of businesses and assets, net













120



Other

14





3





20





12



Change in cash from investing activities

(669)





(924)





(1,188)





(1,409)



Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

26





105





186





221



Repurchases of parent common stock (a)

(8)









(17)





(240)



Repurchases of subsidiary common stock (a)

(544)





(291)





(978)





(591)



Proceeds from debt

1,209





1,712





3,935





11,847



Repayments of debt

(4,353)





(4,815)





(8,423)





(10,220)



Other

(3)





(148)





(14)





(190)



Change in cash from financing activities

(3,673)





(3,437)





(5,311)





827



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(16)





84





(21)





(52)



Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(2,633)





(945)





(2,557)





1,902



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

15,260





12,998





15,184





10,151



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$

12,627





$

12,053





$

12,627





$

12,053



_________________

(a)

Common stock repurchases are inclusive of employee tax withholding on stock-based compensation.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Segment Information

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)





Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended







July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Change



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Change

Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):

Net Revenue:























Servers and networking

$

4,462





$

4,196





6

%



$

8,571





$

7,954





8

%

Storage

3,970





4,011





(1)

%



7,772





7,822





(1)

%

Total ISG net revenue

$

8,432





$

8,207





3

%



$

16,343





$

15,776





4

%

























Operating Income:























ISG operating income

$

970





$

973





%



$

1,758





$

1,705





3

%

% of ISG net revenue

12

%



12

%







11

%



11

%





% of total reportable segment operating income

34

%



38

%







32

%



36

%





























Client Solutions Group (CSG):

Net Revenue:























Commercial

$

10,573





$

8,039





32

%



$

20,376





$

16,673





22

%

Consumer

3,690





3,164





17

%



7,192





5,634





28

%

Total CSG net revenue

$

14,263





$

11,203





27

%



$

27,568





$

22,307





24

%

























Operating Income:























CSG operating income

$

995





$

715





39

%



$

2,085





$

1,307





60

%

% of CSG net revenue

7

%



6

%







8

%



6

%





% of total reportable segment operating income

35

%



28

%







38

%



28

%





























VMware:

Net Revenue:























Total VMware net revenue

$

3,148





$

2,908





8

%



$

6,139





$

5,663





8

%

























Operating Income:























VMware operating income

$

849





$

894





(5)

%



$

1,690





$

1,667





1

%

% of VMware net revenue

27

%



31

%







28

%



29

%





% of total reportable segment operating income

30

%



35

%







31

%



36

%







Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Segment Information

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020

Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:













Reportable segment net revenue

$

25,843





$

22,318





$

50,050





$

43,746



Other businesses (a)

288





457





578





974



Unallocated transactions (b)

2









4







Impact of purchase accounting (c)

(11)





(42)





(23)





(90)



Total consolidated net revenue

$

26,122





$

22,733





$

50,609





$

44,630



















Reconciliation to consolidated operating income:









Reportable segment operating income

$

2,814





$

2,582





$

5,533





$

4,679



Other businesses (a)

(3)





37





(8)





102



Unallocated transactions (b)





(1)









(2)



Impact of purchase accounting (c)

(20)





(53)





(45)





(116)



Amortization of intangibles

(711)





(847)





(1,420)





(1,702)



Transaction-related expenses (d)

(60)





(83)





(111)





(159)



Stock-based compensation expense (e)

(499)





(413)





(934)





(783)



Other corporate expenses (f)

(149)





(86)





(268)





(181)



Total consolidated operating income

$

1,372





$

1,136





$

2,747





$

1,838



_________________

(a)

Secureworks, Virtustream, and Boomi constitute "Other businesses" and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either individually or collectively. The results of Other businesses are not material to the Company's overall results. On September 1, 2020, the Company completed the sale of RSA Security. Prior to divestiture, RSA Security's results were included within Other businesses.

(b)

Unallocated transactions includes other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies' reportable segments.

(c)

Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction.

(d)

Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs.

(e)

Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at grant date.

(f)

Other corporate expenses includes impairment charges, severance, facilities action, and other costs.

 

SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to non-controlling interests, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)





Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended







July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Change



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Change

Non-GAAP net revenue

$

26,133





$

22,775





15

%



$

50,632





$

44,720





13

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

$

8,342





$

7,626





9

%



$

16,360





$

14,951





9

%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

32

%



33

%







32

%



33

%





Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

5,531





$

5,008





10

%



$

10,835





$

10,172





7

%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

21

%



22

%







21

%



23

%





Non-GAAP operating income

$

2,811





$

2,618





7

%



$

5,525





$

4,779





16

%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

11

%



11

%







11

%



11

%





Non-GAAP net income

$

1,911





$

1,621





18

%



$

3,730





$

2,764





35

%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

7

%



7

%







7

%



6

%





Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,331





$

3,100





7

%



$

6,566





$

5,707





15

%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

13

%



14

%







13

%



13

%





Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted

$

2.24





$

1.92





17

%



$

4.38





$

3.26





34

%









































Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)





Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended







July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Change



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Change

Net revenue

$

26,122





$

22,733





15%



$

50,609





$

44,630





13%

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Impact of purchase accounting

11





42









23





90







Non-GAAP net revenue

$

26,133





$

22,775





15%



$

50,632





$

44,720





13%

























Gross margin

$

7,985





$

7,156





12%



$

15,643





$

14,009





12%

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles

275





375









551





747







Impact of purchase accounting

12





43









25





94







Transaction-related expenses























Stock-based compensation expense

63





50









121





90







Other corporate expenses

7





2









20





11







Non-GAAP gross margin

$

8,342





$

7,626





9%



$

16,360





$

14,951





9%

























Operating expenses

$

6,613





$

6,020





10%



$

12,896





$

12,171





6%

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles

(436)





(472)









(869)





(955)







Impact of purchase accounting

(8)





(10)









(20)





(22)







Transaction-related expenses

(60)





(83)









(111)





(159)







Stock-based compensation expense

(436)





(363)









(813)





(693)







Other corporate expenses

(142)





(84)









(248)





(170)







Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

5,531





$

5,008





10%



$

10,835





$

10,172





7%

























Operating income

$

1,372





$

1,136





21%



$

2,747





$

1,838





49%

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles

711





847









1,420





1,702







Impact of purchase accounting

20





53









45





116







Transaction-related expenses

60





83









111





159







Stock-based compensation expense

499





413









934





783







Other corporate expenses

149





86









268





181







Non-GAAP operating income

$

2,811





$

2,618





7%



$

5,525





$

4,779





16%

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)





Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended







July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Change



July 30, 2021



July 31, 2020



Change

Net income

$

880





$

1,099





(20)%



$

1,818





$

1,281





42%

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles

711





847









1,420





1,702







Impact of purchase accounting

20





53









45





116







Transaction-related expenses

48





83









99





39







Stock-based compensation expense

499





413









934





783







Other corporate expenses

149





86









268





181







Fair value adjustments on equity investments

(168)





(8)









(325)





(102)







Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

(228)





(952)









(529)





(1,236)







Non-GAAP net income

$

1,911





$

1,621





18%



$

3,730





$

2,764





35%

























Net income

$

880





$

1,099





(20)%



$

1,818





$

1,281





42%

Adjustments:























Interest and other, net

359





636









747





1,202







Income tax expense (benefit)

133





(599)









182





(645)







Depreciation and amortization

1,240





1,340









2,479





2,656







EBITDA

$

2,612





$

2,476





5%



$

5,226





$

4,494





16%

























EBITDA

$

2,612





$

2,476





5%



$

5,226





$

4,494





16%

Adjustments:























Stock-based compensation expense

499





413









934





783







Impact of purchase accounting

11





42









27





90







Transaction-related expenses

60





83









111





159







Other corporate expenses

149





86









268





181







Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,331





$

3,100





7%



$

6,566





$

5,707





15%

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Three Months Ended July 30, 2021

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)





GAAP



Amortization of intangibles



Impact of purchase accounting



Transaction-related expenses



Stock-based compensation expense



Other corporate expenses



Fair value adjustments on equity investments



Aggregate adjustment for income taxes



Non-GAAP

Net income

$

880





711





20





48





499





149





(168)





(228)





$

1,911



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (a)

49





55





1





5





58





(1)









(22)





145



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic

831





656





19





43





441





150





(168)





(206)





1,766



Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b)

(3)

































(5)



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted

$

828

































$

1,761







































Earnings per share - basic

$

1.09

































$

2.31



Earnings per share - diluted

$

1.05

































$

2.24







































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

763

































763



Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

786

































786



_________________

(a)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their respective non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented.

(b)

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Six Months Ended July 30, 2021

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)





GAAP



Amortization of intangibles



Impact of purchase accounting



Transaction-related expenses



Stock-based compensation expense



Other corporate expenses



Fair value adjustments on equity investments



Aggregate adjustment for income taxes



Non-GAAP

Net income

1,818





1,420





45





99





934





268





(325)





(529)





3,730



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (a)

100





108





2





9





110









7





(45)





291



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic

$

1,718





$

1,312





$

43





$

90





$

824





$

268





$

(332)





$

(484)





$

3,439



Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b)

$

(5)

































$

(9)



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted

$

1,713

































$

3,430







































Earnings per share - basic

$

2.26

































$

4.53



Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.18

































$

4.38







































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

760

































760



Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

784

































784











































































_________________

(a)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their respective non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented.

(b)

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Three Months Ended July 31, 2020

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)





GAAP



Amortization of intangibles



Impact of purchase accounting



Transaction-related expenses



Stock-based compensation expense



Other corporate expenses



Fair value adjustments on equity investments



Aggregate adjustment for income taxes



Non-GAAP

Net income

$

1,099





847





53





83





413





86





(8)





(952)





$

1,621



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (a)

51





64





4





8





57













(29)





155



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic

1,048





783





49





75





356





86





(8)





(923)





1,466



Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b)

(3)

































(5)



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted

$

1,045

































$

1,461







































Earnings per share - basic

$

1.41

































$

1.98



Earnings per share - diluted

$

1.37

































$

1.92







































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

741

































741



Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

761

































761



_________________

(a)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their respective non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented.

(b)

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Six Months Ended July 31, 2020

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)





GAAP



Amortization of intangibles



Impact of purchase accounting



Transaction-related expenses



Stock-based compensation expense



Other corporate expenses



Fair value adjustments on equity investments



Aggregate adjustment for income taxes



Non-GAAP

Net income

1,281





1,702





116





39





783





181





(102)





(1,236)





2,764



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (a)

90





124





7





15





111









(1)





(64)





282



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic

$

1,191





$

1,578





$

109





$

24





$

672





$

181





$

(101)





$

(1,172)





$

2,482



Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b)

$

(5)

































$

(9)



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted

$

1,186

































$

2,473







































Earnings per share - basic

$

1.61

































$

3.35



Earnings per share - diluted

$

1.56

































$

3.26







































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

740

































740



Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

758

































758











































































_________________

(a)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their respective non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented.

(b)

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

 

