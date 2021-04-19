CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chances are you've heard of National Nursing Week or National Physician Day. But what about National Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, a.k.a. Lab Week? This year, as we celebrate Lab Week 2021 from April 18-24, let's pay tribute to the heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes every day in the medical laboratory, and especially this past year to fight COVID-19.
The medical laboratory is the cornerstone of health care, guiding and informing patient care. Pathologists and medical laboratory professionals are the healthcare professionals who develop, implement, perform, and interpret the tests and results that diagnose everything from Strep throat and diabetes to cancer and COVID-19.
The medical laboratory community is often seen as behind-the-scenes, though they play a critical role in healthcare at all times, especially now during the pandemic. They are unwavering in their commitment to serving patients' needs daily, and in the past year have gone above and beyond the professional call of duty, facing challenge after challenge due to the global pandemic. Yet they often go unrecognized.
During Lab Week, the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) and the Nebraska Medicine thank the medical laboratory professionals for their dedication to saving lives. A pathologist or laboratory professional has been a part of your health care since the day you were born and will be part of your health care team throughout your entire life. Isn't it time you take notice?
About ASCP
Founded in 1922 in Chicago, ASCP is a medical professional society with more than 100,000 member board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologists, pathology residents and fellows, laboratory professionals, and students. ASCP provides excellence in education, certification, and advocacy on behalf of patients, pathologists, and laboratory professionals. To learn more, visit http://www.ascp.org. Follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ascp_chicago and connect with us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ASCP.Chicago.
