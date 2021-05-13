THE HAGUE, Netherlands, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blendergrid, an online render farm for 3D animation production, and Cudo, a computing platform that specialises in providing infrastructure services, have joined forces in a partnership that will save animators worldwide time and money.
In explaining the benefits of the partnership, Blendergrid founder Richard van der Oost said, "3D rendering of animations or computer graphics can require a spectacular amount of computing power. If you try to do that on a single computer, it might take weeks to complete a simple video. We solve this problem using an infrastructure built in the cloud that can render animations in a few hours instead of weeks.
"Our goal is to give every 3D artist easy access to the world's fastest computing power, from anywhere" he said.
Blender is a free and open source 3D creation suite.
Cudo provides infrastructure services over a distributed network of devices. Think of it as an Uber of cloud computing, connecting buyers of compute power with suppliers of spare computing capacity, van der Oost said.
"The partnership provides us with the ability to put up multiple blender render farms in locations across the globe in a simple way," he added.
Dividing projects into small, bite-sized chunks for computers and rendering multiple chunks simultaneously on multiple different computers makes rendering more than a thousand times faster when compared with a regular personal computer.
"At Blendergrid, we have a very volatile demand for compute power. We need to be able to scale very quickly and aggressively. So, it's great to be able to tap into Cudo's compute infrastructure to increase our rendering potential when our users need to meet tight deadlines. This will also make our platform attractive to larger 3D studios with more extreme demands," van der Oost said.
