BEND, Ore., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dwyer Williams Cherkoss Attorneys announced today that Alexander S. Wylie has joined the firm as a trial attorney, focusing on representing those injured due to the fault of another. Wylie will be based in the firm's Portland, OR office.
For 20 years, Mr. Wylie has advocated for people and businesses both in and out of the courtroom. He has tried cases to jury verdict and arbitration award, including two multimillion dollar jury trials. He has volunteered as an Oregon State Bar mentor to new lawyers, as a Military Assistance Panel member, and on several Oregon State Bar committees, including its Legal Ethics Committee.
Tim Williams, managing partner of Dwyer Williams Cherkoss Attorneys, said, "Alex's diversified and extensive experience will complement our team's litigation capabilities and he will be a great asset to our clients in the Portland and Southwest Washington area. It will serve our clients well to have him join our team."
"Joining Dwyer Williams Cherkoss Attorneys allows me to help Tim and the rest of the outstanding DWC team build on the success the firm has already enjoyed, with a new focus on helping clients in the Portland Metro and Southwest Washington area," Wylie explained. "I'm excited to be the newest champion for DWC's clients and causes."
__________________________________________
About Dwyer Williams Cherkoss Attorneys
We are a personal injury law firm that has arbitrated, mediated, settled, and tried more than 650 personal injury cases in the past three years alone, recovering more than $30 million for our injured clients during that time.
For the past 55 years, our award-winning team of lawyers has built a reputation of competence and compassion in handling complex personal injury matters, and have gone up against some of the country's biggest insurance and transportation companies. With a 98 percent success rate, we negotiate settlements and litigate when necessary to reach the maximum outcomes for our clients. We recognize our clients' challenges extend beyond legal issues, and throughout the process our attorneys guide our clients as they confront physical, emotional, and financial hardships associated with traumatic and life altering events.
With six offices throughout Oregon, we have established deep roots within our communities. Our nationally recognized attorneys are active leaders and members of trial, legal and civic associations. Looking to become a certified B Corp, Dwyer Williams Cherkoss is part of a community of leaders driving a global movement of using business as a force for good. We are committed to considering the impact of our decisions on employees, clients, other businesses, community, and the environment.
For more information, please contact:
Stephanie A. Julia
Dwyer Williams Cherkoss, Attorneys P.C.
1558 SW Nancy Way | Suite 101 Bend, OR | 97702
541.617.0555 | sjulia@rdwyer.com
###
Media Contact
Stephanie A. Julia, Dwyer, Williams Cherkoss, P.C., +1 541.617.0555, sjulia@rdwyer.com
SOURCE Dwyer, Williams Cherkoss, P.C.