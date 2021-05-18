(PRNewsfoto/Dycom Industries, Inc.)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2022 first quarter results on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.  Dycom will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

A live webcast of the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com.  Parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (833) 519-1313 (United States) or (914) 800-3879 (International) with the conference ID 8191188, ten minutes before the conference call begins.  For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 120 days following the event. 

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States.  These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers.  Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

