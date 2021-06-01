(PRNewsfoto/Dycom Industries, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Dycom Industries, Inc.)

 By Dycom Industries, Inc.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that its senior management will present in a virtual fireside chat format at the 2021 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Dycom's senior management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. For more information, visit https://dycomind.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dycom-industries-inc-to-present-at-the-2021-ubs-global-industrials-and-transportation-virtual-conference-301303130.html

SOURCE Dycom Industries, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.