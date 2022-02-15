MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Bear Therapy Partners, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services, announced today the addition of renowned industry veteran Dylan Bates as Lead Independent Board Director.
Mr. Bates brings a wealth of industry knowledge and executive leadership experience to Golden Bear. Bates will be plugged into the organization in a number of key areas and will work closely with Brent Mack, CEO, and the rest of the leadership team to execute on their winning strategies.
"Having personally known Dylan for over 20 years, his passion, extensive industry knowledge, coupled with his commitment to exceptional patient care speak volumes of the caliber of individual we have to join our team," said Golden Bear Therapy Partners CEO Brent Mack. "He will be a tremendous value-add to the organization and we are thrilled to have him a part of our family. We have won together in the past and look forward to winning with him again".
Before joining Golden Bear, Mr. Bates spent over 19 years with ATI Physical Therapy, starting in the original clinic as a Physical Therapist and progressing to COO and eventually CEO. Bates' leadership was instrumental and a driving force as ATI scaled from the original clinic to over 800 locations at the time of his exit from the business.
Most recently, Mr. Bates has served as a board member for several businesses including Southern Vet Partners (a Shore Capital Partners animal hospital platform. Bates joined the board in 2014 when SVP had 2 locations and has scaled to over 300), and Salt Dental Collective, a thriving dental support organization. Additionally, Bates is the founder of RESET Telluride, a luxury wellness retreat concept (ResetTelluride.com).
"I'm thrilled to return to the industry that I love and join the wonderful leaders and team members of Golden Bear Therapy Partners. It's a great honor to be part of an organization that understands how to grow the right way by taking care of their partners and employees, who in turn take care of their patients and communities," said Dylan Bates. "I'm excited to work with Brent Mack, Kim Kollwelter, and all GBTP leaders and team members to build a special organization. I'm extremely confident in the strategy being deployed, the talent that we will attract, and the winning culture we will create".
About Golden Bear Therapy Partners
Formed in 2019, Golden Bear Therapy Partners is a Physical Therapist led, a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners. GBTP has offices in Chicago, Illinois & Modesto, California, and operates over 125 clinics across 6 states. The company has an extensive network of partners that have been established leaders within their respective communities. The company strives to be the partner of choice for clinic owners looking for best-in-class support for growth, operational and back-office functions. To learn more, please visit http://www.gbtherapypartners.com.
