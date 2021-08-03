LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynavistics, Inc. has announced the acquisition of the entire Microsoft Dynamics GP practice from Run Business Solutions ("runbiz™"). The acquisition includes both the Dynamics GP customer base as well as the consultants currently servicing and supporting those clients. The move bolsters an already healthy and growing Dynamics GP practice at Dynavistics while adding even more depth and talent to the company's ERP consulting team.
Todd McDaniel, Vice-President at Dynavistics, says it all results from a mutual admiration and existing synergy between the two companies. "We've had a great working relationship with Runbiz ownership for over 10 years now. In fact, many of their customers are also mutual customers of ours running either or both of our integrated AR collections management and advanced distribution suite that we developed for Dynamics GP."
Drew Terrell, President at Runbiz, points out that the transition will be totally seamless to the customers and that most will continue their relationship in a different capacity. "Runbiz has a strong and thriving IT managed services business and we'll continue to provide those services for our customers running Dynamics GP. Dynavistics will give our Dynamics GP consultants and customers the growing partner they deserve. They are as passionate about delivering excellent ERP solutions as Runbiz is about IT managed services."
McDaniel says the more they talked about it, the more it made sense for their respective companies and for the customers. "Runbiz will continue to focus on their managed IT services business while handing off day to day ERP consulting and support to a company that continues to invest heavily in the Microsoft Dynamics GP product line. At the same time, the customers will continue working with the consultants they're already familiar with, while also gaining access to an expanded roster of dedicated Dynamics GP consultants, support experts, and software developers at Dynavistics."
About Dynavistics, Inc.
Dynavistics delivers consulting services for Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics BC, and Netsuite. In addition, they also develop and sell ISV products that enhance business processes including AR collections management, delivery management, trade promotion accounting, and wholesale distribution processes. Established in 2007, Dynavistics is based in Lakeland FL and has customers throughout the United States and 15 other countries.
