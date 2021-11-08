NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voyager Global Mobility ("VGM" or "the Company") acquired Fast Track Mobility, substantially increasing the Company's for-hire-vehicle operational footprint in New York City. The transaction was arranged by EA Markets with preferred equity from Prudential Private Capital, the private capital arm of PGIM Inc., the $1.3 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
Voyager Global Mobility, a portfolio investment of Bagnols Family Office Investment Partners, is a first mover and leading operator in the global mobility industry that provides thousands of professionally managed and licensed vehicles to multiple sectors in two countries and 15 different cities. VGM is a leading strategic operator in ride hailing, car sharing, government mobility, and other on-demand car sharing niches for mobility software giants such as Uber, Didi, Lyft, Via, Turo, and Getaround.
"VGM has been a friendly competitor with Fast Track for close to a decade and we are very excited to bring this operation under the VGM umbrella to synergistic benefit," said Sam Jurkowicz, VGM's Co-Founder & Co-CEO. Eric Rothman, Founder, CEO & President of Fast Track will stay on with the Company through the end of 2021 to help with the transition and will serve in an advisory capacity, thereafter.
"EA Markets exceeded our expectations at every turn and was instrumental in helping us successfully execute this complex transaction," said Mr. Jurkowicz. Wayne Ackerman, VGM's CFO, added that "EA Markets led the Company through a complex financing that provides us with the capital required to support VGM's aggressive pursuit in becoming the most important mobility provider in New York City and abroad."
Sam Levine, Managing Partner of Bagnols Family Office Investment Partners, remarked "EA Markets provided unparalleled advice and guidance throughout the entire transaction process, fostering a continued partnership with Prudential Private Capital. We have very significant growth plans as we expand globally, and EA will continue to be our trusted advisor throughout our journey because they have performed and earned our complete trust."
"We are excited to have supported Bagnols and VGM throughout this process," continued Robert Imershein, President of EA Markets, "Prudential Private Capital's cooperative structuring capabilities coupled with its intimate market knowledge makes them the ideal partner to help VGM execute on its growth strategy and take its business to the next level."
EA Markets served as VGM's exclusive arranger and financial advisor in both negotiating the financing with existing participants within VGM's capital structure and advising the Company throughout the M&A process. This is EA Markets' fourth successful transaction with the Company.
About EA Markets LLC (http://www.eamarkets.com)
EA Markets is an independent investment bank focused on arranging capital. EA has raised over $100 billion dollars in debt and equity financing for public corporations and private equity portfolio companies. Our corporate finance professionals are highly experienced in executing syndicated loans, direct placements and securities underwriting transactions. Securities activities conducted by EA Markets Securities LLC member FINRA & SIPC. For more information about EA, visit the website at http://www.eamarkets.com.
About Prudential Private Capital (http://www.prudentialprivatecapital.com)
For nearly 100 years, Prudential Private Capital has been partnering with a wide range of corporations, sponsors, and institutions to provide valuable insights and customized capital solutions that enable them to achieve their growth and funding goals. In an industry where capital can seem like a commodity and relationships are often fleeting and transactional, we are known for building enduring local partnerships based on a steady and patient commitment to our partners' long-term capital needs. With regional teams in 15 offices around the world, we manage a portfolio of $100.2 billion for our partners. All data as of June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit prudentialprivatecapital.com.
