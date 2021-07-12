NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EA Markets LLC, an independent investment bank focused on arranging capital, announced the promotion of Aashish Makkar to Managing Director.
Mr. Makkar, a Director at the firm since 2018, has been instrumental in the execution of many large corporate deals and has extensive experience advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on complex financing strategies and raising capital for companies in various stages of their lifecycle.
In his new capacity, Mr. Makkar will be responsible for strategic finance and credit rating advisory, capital markets transaction execution, and developing new client relationships. He brings with him fifteen years of experience advising clients on structuring and negotiating financing solutions, and he previously held leveraged finance and capital markets roles at Credit Suisse and UBS.
"Our clients and colleagues benefit from Aashish's breadth of market expertise and his reliably constructive temperament," said Reuben Daniels, Founder and Managing Partner of EA Markets. Regarding Mr. Makkar's new title, Mr. Daniels added that "Aashish's promotion to Managing Director is an acknowledgement of his leadership for EA's transaction execution activity."
In addition to elevating Mr. Makkar to Managing Director, EA recently announced the promotion of three team members, Mr. Tyler Kerbis, Mr. Han Lee, and Mr. John Swierkocki, to Vice President.
About EA Markets LLC:
EA Markets is an independent investment bank focused on arranging capital. EA has raised over $100 billion dollars in debt and equity financing for public corporations and private equity portfolio companies. Our corporate finance professionals are highly experienced in executing syndicated loans, direct placements and securities underwriting transactions. For more information about EA, visit the website at http://www.eamarkets.com.
