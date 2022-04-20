EFSI Logo 2018 (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Financial Services, Inc.)

EFSI Logo 2018 (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Financial Services, Inc.)

 By Eagle Financial Services, Inc.

BERRYVILLE, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke County, whose divisions include Eagle Investment Group, declared a regular cash dividend on April 20, 2022, of $0.28 per common share payable May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 2, 2022. 

The Bank of Clarke County offers a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits and consumer and commercial loans. The Bank also offers both a trust department and investment services. The Bank has 12 full-service branches, two loan production offices, and one drive-through only facility. The Bank serves Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley area, with branches located in Clarke County, Fredrick County VA, Loudon County, Fairfax County, Frederick County MD, and the Towns of Leesburg and Purcellville, and the City of Winchester. The Company's common stock trades on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQX Market under the symbol EFSI.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eagle-financial-services-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-301529543.html

SOURCE Eagle Financial Services, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.