ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Telemedicine, a pioneer in inpatient telemedicine, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership and operations team in preparation for rapid growth in 2022. In Q4, Eagle expanded its C-suite with three new executive hires including Matthew Goggin, Senior Vice President of Marketing; Michael Byman, Vice President of Sales; and Jeff Adams, Vice President of Information Technology.
"We've been hiring steadily over the past year but in Q4 we made a number of key investments in our executive leadership as well as making investments in operations," stated Jason Povio, President and Chief Operating Officer, Eagle Telemedicine. "These new additions to the Eagle executive leadership team will help round-out our executive bench as well as better position us during this pivotal stage of our growth."
Goggin comes to Eagle with over 30 years of enterprise-level marketing experience in the tech industry and sat on a number of Marketing Advisory Boards including HP, Dell, Commvault and TrendMicro. As Eagle's marketing leader, Goggin's priorities will include working seamlessly with business development, expanding on Eagle's brand awareness as well as continue to increase its thought-leadership positioning in the industry. Other marketing endeavors will include enhanced short-form videos, heightened influencer marketing and continued investment in online events.
Byman is a seasoned sales leader with experience at Jackson Healthcare, Merritt Hawkins and Gain Servicing. He is also a frequent speaker and authority on medical staffing trends and healthcare reform. As the head of Eagle's sales team, Byman plans on continuing to lead the industry through insight and innovation, providing hospitals with the best solutions and tools to optimize patient outcomes. Byman is also expanding the business development team in 2022 to gain additional market share in all 50 states as well as adding new telemedicine specialties to meet market demand.
Adams brings more than 25 years of healthcare IT, management consulting and leadership to the organization. As Vice President of Information Technology, he will lead efforts to improve the company's technology portfolio and drive efficiencies using technology for the betterment of telehealth. His experience working with both urban and rural health systems throughout the country also allows Adams to assist Eagle customers with the latest telemedicine technology innovations.
Eagle additionally made material investments in the quarter to expand its operations teams. These investments include new technology-enabled business automation tools which are the backbone of improved workflows to support the critical work of Eagle's teams that implement and support clinical programs. In addition to these technology investments, Eagle has also invested in human talent in key functional roles. These talented individuals will work to provide Eagle's clients with the trusted partnership they expect when engaging to support the care of their patients and communities.
The telemedicine market is poised for rapid growth with Allied Market Research projecting it to reach $431.82 billion by 2030 (with a CAGR of 25.9%). Eagle is uniquely positioned to meet this demand head on, providing the needed access to specialists for hospitals to better care for patients and communities across the country.
"We're excited about all the investments we're making across the board from sales and marketing to operations," added Povio. "2022 will be a momentous year for Eagle with a number of landmark milestones. We are seeing an exploding market opportunity for telemedicine and with the addition of Matthew, Michael and Jeff to our leadership team we have the expertise to fuel our growth while helping hospitals across the country better serve their patients."
Goggin, Byman and Adams have joined Eagle effective December 1. All report directly to Povio.
About Eagle Telemedicine
Eagle Telemedicine provides technology-enabled care. Eagle was one of the first companies to emerge in the telemedicine physician service arena and is still pioneering the industry a decade later. It designs, manages and operates telemedicine programs for acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals and long-term acute care hospitals. Eagle's solutions help facilities offer specialized care to underserved communities, eliminate locum support costs, prevent burnout, manage coverage gaps, reduce unnecessary transfers, and increase patient census. Multiple specialties include Hospitalist Medicine, Stroke and Acute Neurology, Psychiatry, Critical Care, Cardiology, Infectious Disease and a range of other specialties in a wide variety of service models. For more information, visit http://www.eagletelemedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eagle-telemedicine.
