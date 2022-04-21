STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim Report for quarter 1, 2022 will be published on Friday, April 22, 2022, at approximately 07:00 CET instead of Thursday, April 28, 2022 as previously communicated. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022

Time: 09:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2022-04-22

Telephone: +44 333 300 08 04 or +1 631 913 14 22 or +46 8 566 426 51. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. State pin code: 70624732#

The presentation of the Interim Report will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

