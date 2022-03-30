BenElevate, an early stage fintech company working to address the student loan debt crisis, has announced the appointment of David Johnson as CEO. David joins the company with a deep background in creating value across industries as an interim executive.
Said Jason DiLorenzo, BenElevate Founder and Chief Revenue Officer:
"David joined our board 18 months ago and immediately made his presence felt through his strategic insight and willingness to leverage his network for our benefit. As I began to reflect on what adjustments to our team would yield the greatest results, I quickly settled on the idea of bringing David on board as CEO."
David Johnson joins BenElevate with deep experience serving as an interim executive in many companies at key points of transition.
"This is an exciting time for BenElevate. The United States is in the midst of a student loan crisis, with $1.7T and climbing of student loan debt. Borrowers and employers are struggling with how to adjust to the growing cost of higher education, and what form an upgraded set of student loan benefits might take. There is no clear model that is winning in the market today, and I think that goes to the point that we are in the early stages of student loan management developing into a mature benefit class."
BenElevate has developed a set of tools aiming at streamlining the management of student loan debt. The company is currently working with its beta customers and collaboration partners to refine these tools and drive a broader market rollout later this year.
