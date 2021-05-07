MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EarthKind®, makers of award-winning, plant-based pest prevention products, continues to lead the way in operation and sales development as it expands its team with two new hard-hitting members, John Whittington and Scott Harrison.
John Whittington will join EarthKind® as the Director of Operations and become the newest member of the EarthKind® leadership team. Whittington is an experienced operations leader with a proven track record of continuously improving and driving business results in manufacturing, supply chain, customer care, and distribution. Prior to joining EarthKind®, he was the VP of Operations at Pattons Inc. and spent 15 years at Jacobsen, A Textron Company, in various leadership positions. Whittington is a DMAIC/Lean Six Sigma Black Belt with a vast manufacturing and continuous improvement background that makes him ideally suited to lead EarthKind®'s operation as the company grows its (zero carbon) national footprint in the retail and commercial setting.
"I am joining EarthKind® during an exciting period of rapid growth and innovation. I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead EarthKind®'s high-powered manufacturing operation and to be a key contributor to producing botanical pest prevention products that preserve our environment, our homes, and the animals we share it with," states Whittington.
Scott Harrison is also joining the team as the brand's new National Sales Representative. With extensive experience driving regional and national product marketing, sales, and account management activities, and as the former National Business Development Manager at JK Lawn and Garden Supply for over eight years, Harrison brings the strategic ability needed to continue to grow EarthKind®'s key farm and home retail revenue. Harrison will also play an instrumental role in driving the brand to meet rigorous sustainability goals. His unparalleled passion and talent for innovation in product promotion makes him the ideal fit for the job.
"Kari has put together an amazing, talented team. I am excited to be a part of this organization and to help lead the way to reduce poisons that harm our environment," adds Harrison.
"It's essential for an organization to have key people that can provide crucial expertise at different stages of expansion. Our brand has seen exponential growth this past year due to a huge increase in consumer demand for proven effective pest prevention that is safer, healthier, and naturally smarter® for our environment," adds Kari Warberg Block, CEO/Founder of EarthKind®.
"Adding John and Scott to our mission-driven team will bolster EarthKind®'s innovative spirit and further our ability to provide plant-powered, researched-backed options to families and farmers across the nation as we scale our business to the next level."
For over 20 years, EarthKind® has been changing the nature of pest control by leveraging the power of nature to rival conventional agro-chemicals. Its plant-based pest prevention products for farm and home-use function as a naturally smarter® solution that deters pests from those hard-to-reach areas like campers, closets, attics, pet food storage areas, pantries, and under appliances, where poison sprays and baits are not an option. EarthKind® is the first bio-pesticide manufacturer with USDA certified bio-based repellents, and is the first and only plant-based pest control company to have its product meet Federal EPA's gold standard for safety and effectiveness, with no known risks when used as directed. All EarthKind® products are safe for use around children and pets when used as directed.
EarthKind® products are available at retailers nationwide, such as Target, Lowes, Tractor Supply, and ACE Hardware, and can be purchased online at http://www.earthkind.com.
Media interested in learning more about EarthKind® or interviewing CEO/Founder Kari Warberg Block, please contact Sara White at sara@adinnyc.com or 914-621-1323.
About EarthKind®
Founded by leading pest prevention expert Kari Warberg Block, EarthKind® is a pioneer in natural prevention for families and households everywhere. EarthKind® is a pest prevention brand that manufactures Naturally Smarter® pest solutions that are guaranteed to keep pests away, without killing or poisoning them. All EarthKind® products are designed by inventive artists, scientists and engineers who care about the earth, made in the USA with 80% of the materials sourced from American farms and the company is providing handicapped individuals with meaningful employment. Kari was awarded the 2019 GMDC Retail Champions of Change award for her role as an inspirational industry retail leader, and was named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Woman Class of 2012, 2013 ND SBA Small Business Person of the Year and National Second Runner Up. Her latest product line, Stay Away® was the winner of the 2015 NEXTY People's Choice Award for Best New Product of the Year. Learn more at https://www.earthkind.com and on social media:
