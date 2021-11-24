SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EarthWise Pet is continuing its rapid expansion by adding all 18 Pet Pros locations to the EarthWise Pet system.
Pet Pros has been owned since 1992 by Harvey and Nancy Peterson, who set out to build a business that educated customers about pet health and nutrition, and that was committed to old-fashioned service and giving back to the community. The company was named 2019 Retailer of the Year by Pet Business Magazine. EarthWise Pet earned the same honor this year.
The Petersons have been semi-retired, with day-to-day management handled since 2016 by General Manager Georgann McConn. McConn will continue to oversee the locations, and no staffing changes are expected. The Pet Pros locations have been purchased by Zeke and Sabino Arredondo, who will operate them as a franchisee of the EarthWise Pet brand.
"The Petersons built a company that we love and respect, and they have built a wonderful team," says EarthWise Pet CEO Michael Seitz. "We share the same values when it comes to serving pets, their people, and the community, and we're honored to carry their legacy forward."
As the stores are converted into EarthWise Pet locations in the near future, the only major change will be the addition of a dog grooming area that will include professional groomers as well as self-wash stations depending on space and store location.
EarthWise Pet's second major move of 2021
The Pet Pros acquisition comes on the heels of EarthWise Pet's strategic partnership with Pet Stuff America and acquisition of Pet Stuff Franchising, which was announced in August. Together, the two deals have doubled the size of the EarthWise Pet chain to 151 locations nationwide with additional locations slated to open prior to the end of the year.
EarthWise Pet continues to seek purchase and partnership opportunities.
"We believe that by bringing locally owned pet stores together, we can help entrepreneurs compete effectively against online retailers and corporate chains," Seitz says. "Customers love having people they can trust who provide advice, guidance, and support to them and their pets. Big chains do have some advantages, however, and by layering in additional services that EarthWise Pet has developed, and building a brand with the economies of scale to negotiate better pricing, we have evened the playing field for the types of local business owners who know their customers' pets by name."
About EarthWise Pet
EarthWise Pet (EarthWisePet.com) is a coalition of locally owned and operated franchised pet nutrition stores and pet wellness spas that are committed to improving the lives of America's furry family members. Its first affiliate family-owned store opened in 1977, and the first franchised store opened in 2008. Entrepreneurs can learn more about ownership opportunities at EarthWisePetFranchise.com.
EarthWise Pet currently has locations in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin, with additional locations opening in Kentucky, New York, and North Carolina.
About Pet Pros
Pet Pros (PetPros.net) opened its first location in Seattle in 1986 and expanded to 18 locations under Harvey and Nancy Peterson, who have owned the company since 1992. Pet Pros has stores in Auburn, Bellevue, Bonney Lake, Bothell, Issaquah, Lake Stevens, Maple Valley, Mill Creek, Milton, Monroe, Newcastle, Puyallup, Renton, Seattle, and Tacoma; and an office in Woodinville.
