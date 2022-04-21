The American Football Association is proud to announce that the East Coast Football League (ECFL) recently renewed their 2022 membership for all 29 of their teams to take advantage of AFA services. The ECFL has now become the largest AFA Member League in the United States.
BINGHAMTON, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Football Association is proud to announce that the East Coast Football League (ECFL) recently renewed their 2022 membership for all 29 of their teams to take advantage of AFA services. The ECFL has now become the largest AFA Member League in the United States.
AFA membership provides access to general liability, accident and medical insurance, marketing and social campaign tools, fundraising resources, pricing discounts, national media publicity, digital signage and business counseling.
The East Coast Football League is a group of football teams located primarily in New York City, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. These teams are united in promoting a positive self image to the public by raising funds for charity through spirited competition. The players, coaches, and staff members of each of the teams don't play for money, but for the love of the game and the desire to help raise money for the various charities in the communities that they serve.
Since its humble beginnings, the ECFL has become the largest, most successful and competitive semi-pro/minor football league in the United States. It now consists of over 2000 players and 29 teams with teams in six New England states.
The East Coast Football League consists of the following teams for 2022:
East Boston Pirates
Boston Bandits
Connecticut Tar Heels
Connecticut Panthers
Brookline Golden Badgers
Windsor Flyers
Troy City Titans
Marshfield Hurricanes
Haverhill Hitmen
Mill City Eagles
Greater Boston Havoc
Northeast Bulls
RI Cowboys
Southington Valley Vipers
Granite State Destroyers
Hartford Rebels
Rhody Ravens
Connecticut Thundercats
Marlboro Shamrocks
CT Mustangs
The CT River Valley Northmen
Southern New England Admirals
East Penn Raiders
East Coast Cardinals
Long Island Panthers
Brooklyn Seminoles
New York Golden Eagles
Brockton Bucs Football
CT Brawlers
East Coast Football League Auction Fundraiser
About the East Coast Football League: The ECFL is for men eighteen years of age and older and operates under NCAA rules with certain modified rules to further enhance play. The ECFL consists of two divisions. Each team consists of 65 player rosters. Games are played throughout Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Maine during the months of June through October. All ECFL games will be worked by five game officials and will be played in the presence of a certified EMT or certified Trainer. All teams in the ECFL also carry general liability insurance which is included in their league fees.
Teams or players interested in joining the East Coast Football League can contact us at info@ecfl.us or Jim Harmon (603) 703-9206
Media Contact
David E Burch, American Football Association, Inc, 1 6077436013, amerfoot@aol.com
SOURCE American Football Association, Inc