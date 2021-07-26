NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top multi-national power management company Eaton is pleased to announce it has continued its affiliation with Ellevate Network for a second year. The partnership provides a continuation and expansion of Ellevate's Corporate Squads Program, a program dedicated to the professional development and networking of their top talent after a successful pilot in Fall, 2020.
Corporate Squads is a 12-week peer-mentoring program that brings together small groups of rising female leaders to collaborate, support each other in their roles, and identify actions they can take toward solving company challenges. Eaton deepens its commitment to its employees by continuing to invest in this important experience.
Eaton participants will also have full access to the full suite of Ellevate resources, including in-person and virtual leadership roundtables, workshops, mentoring opportunities and more.
"We're so pleased to work with Eaton for the second year, especially in an expanded capacity after the success of our Corporate Squads pilot program," said Ellevate Network CEO Kristy Wallace. "Eaton is a company that truly invests in their employees, and this commitment is just one example of their leadership in working toward diversity and equity for all."
"Eaton has seen continued success with the Squads program as part of a broader leadership development program through our women's iERG," said Mary Kim Elkins, Senior Vice President, Taxes and executive sponsor of the global women's iERG at Eaton. "Throughout the challenges presented to us this past year, Squads has allowed us to bring employees together and form closely knit networks of talented women from across the company. We have already seen these women helping each other and the broader Eaton community in incredible ways. It is exciting to witness the growth of our professional development opportunities at Eaton."
Founded in 1997 as 85 Broads, Ellevate Network is the largest community of women+ at work. A powerful coalition of ambitious and supportive women who believe there is strength in numbers, Ellevate is built on the premise of showing up for each other, helping everyone — no matter their background or aspirations — build a career they love, and mobilizing the collective power of women to change the culture of business. Ellevate also works with companies committed to diversity and inclusion and has a proven track record of changing business culture from the inside out.
Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 94,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.
