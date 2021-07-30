BOSTON, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their July distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the July distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's July distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through July 30, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

 

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)







Distribution Period: 

July- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

September







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0054

6.00%

$0.0494

5.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0844

94.00%

$0.8378

93.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0108

1.20%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$0.8980

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2021 1

14.82%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 2

5.81%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2021 3



24.21%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 4

4.35%













Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)







Distribution Period: 

July- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

0.0988







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.6916

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.6916

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2021 1

19.14%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 2

5.10%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2021 3



12.64%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 4

2.55%













Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)







Distribution Period: 

July- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0025

3.30%

$0.0170

3.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0465

61.20%

$0.0601

11.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0270

35.50%

$0.4549

85.50%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.5320

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2021 1

10.67%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 2

8.76%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2021 3



7.90%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 4

4.38%













Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)







Distribution Period: 

July- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0505

34.80%

$0.4344

33.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0462

3.50%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0945

65.20%

$0.8244

63.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$1.3050

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2021 1

14.19%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 2

6.25%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2021 3



38.57%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 4

4.17%













Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)





Distribution Period: 

July- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1425







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0432

30.30%

$0.2919

22.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4242

33.10%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0993

69.70%

$0.5664

44.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1425

100.00%

$1.2825

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2021 1

16.18%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 2

5.68%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2021 3



40.41%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 4

3.78%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)







Distribution Period: 

July- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0045

4.20%

$0.0356

4.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2434

32.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1035

95.80%

$0.4770

63.10%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.7560

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2021 1

9.71%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 2

8.18%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2021 3



13.34%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 4

4.09%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)







Distribution Period: 

July- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0008

0.70%

$0.0085

1.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1100

99.30%

$0.7671

98.90%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.7756

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2021 1

12.25%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 2

8.52%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2021 3



12.67%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 4

4.26%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)







Distribution Period: 

July- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0040

4.70%

$0.0333

4.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0803

95.30%

$0.3976

52.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.3278

43.2%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.7587

100.0%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2021 1

13.64%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 2

7.33%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2021 3



25.44%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 4

4.88%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)





Distribution Period: 

July- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0060

8.20%

$0.0364

7.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0667

91.80%

$0.2673

52.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2052

40.30%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.5089

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2021 1

10.03%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 2

8.03%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2021 3



9.93%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 4

4.02%













Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)







Distribution Period: 

July- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0925

90.20%

$0.5138

55.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.3708

40.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0100

9.80%

$0.0379

4.10%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.9225

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2021 1

14.95%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 2

5.61%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2021 3



41.52%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 4

3.74%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)





Distribution Period: 

July- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0036

5.80%

$0.0233

4.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0580

94.20%

$0.1940

35.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.3371

60.80%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.5544

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2021 1

12.62%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 2

7.24%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2021 3



33.05%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 4

4.83%













Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)







Distribution Period: 

July- 2021







Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708







Distribution Frequency:

Monthly







Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current

Distribution

Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.4956

100.00%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.4956

100.00%











Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2021 1

5.30%



Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 2

7.38%



Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2021 3



13.73%



Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2021 4

3.69%























1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on June 30, 2021

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of June 30, 2021

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to June 30, 2021 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of June 30, 2021



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-release-estimated-sources-of-distributions-301345140.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

