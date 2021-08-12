LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The race to determine the title of "Fastest Street Car in America" is back as Ebay Motors Powers HOT ROD Drag Week Presented by Gear Vendors returns to premier tracks in four cities September 12-17, 2021.
The world's toughest competition to find the ultimate street-legal drag car, HOT ROD Drag Week puts competitors to a grueling test over five days of action-packed drag racing, requiring racers to drive their vehicles on a specified route from city to city, upward of 1,000 miles, while securing the quickest possible elapsed time across the five days. During the competition, drivers provide photographic evidence to prove they have adhered to the prescribed route. Some of the nation's top racers participate annually,
"HOT ROD Drag Week is back this year and promises to be some of the best competition yet," said HOT ROD's Editor-in-Chief John McGann. "We had records fall in 2019 and expect an even higher level of competition this year at some exciting tracks in the Midwest. Will sub-six second passes become the new normal in the Unlimited Class this year? We can only wait to see."
Ebay Motors Powers HOT ROD Drag Week Presented by Gear Vendors™ SCHEDULE
(Daily end times as stated or until complete. All times listed are in Eastern Time.)
- Tech Inspection, Registration, Test 'N' Tune – Sunday, September 12
US 131 Motorsports Park (Martin, Michigan) - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Day 1 Racing – Monday, September 13
US 131 Motorsports Park (Martin, Michigan) - Gates open 7:30 a.m., racing hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Day 2 Racing – Tuesday, September 14
Summit Motorsports Park (Norwalk, Ohio) - Gates open 7:30 a.m., racing hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Day 3 Racing – Wednesday, September 15
Lucas Oil Raceway (Indianapolis, Indiana) - Gates open 7:30 a.m., racing hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Day 4 Racing – Thursday, September 16
Byron Dragway (Byron, Illinois) - Gates open 7:30 a.m., racing hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Day 5 Racing (Finals) – Friday, September 17
US 131 Motorsports Park (Martin, Michigan) - Gates open 7:30 a.m., racing hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by awards
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
The 5-day event will be livestreamed on MotorTrend's YouTube Channel, with 5 hours of drag racing content. Each day will be hosted by Roadkill's David Freiburger and NHRA lead play-by-play broadcaster Brian Lohnes. In addition, NHRA Fox Sports Field Reporter Amanda Busick will be trackside to capture all of the behind the scenes storylines.
HOT ROD Drag Week is excited to have eBay Motors as its Title Sponsor. eBay Motors helps all types of enthusiasts one part at a time realize their dream build—including drag racers trying to capture the title of Fastest Street Car in America. With eBay Motors' support, fans can access exclusive live content, including racer profiles, the intricacies of a tech inspection and of course, exciting drag racing action.
Gear Vendors Overdrive owners will have the opportunity to put their units to good use on a few routes this year. Stop by their booth and check out the ultimate product in horsepower handling and performance.
NOS returns as Official Nitrous Oxide Sponsor. Holley EFI/NOS will be on-site to provide nitrous refills as well as Holley EFI tech support during the event beginning Sunday, Sept 12th through Friday Sept 17th. Nitrous will be offered to racers running nitrous. The nitrous supply will be limited so racers are asked to come with their bottles filled before the event and they can be topped off free of charge. Please respect the limited supply and come prepared to the event.
Rockett Brand Race Fuel returns as Official Fuel Sponsor. Fuel is available onsite daily at the Rockett Brand tent.
Isky Racing Cams, the Official Cam and Lifter Sponsor, offers $150 off Key Way and Tie Bar Needle solid roller lifter sets. AND $200 off EZROLL Key Way and Tie Bar Bushing Roller Lifter sets, and 15% off all other parts.
PARTICIPATION INFORMATION
While registration has closed, participants wishing to be added to a wait list can visit https://forms.gle/hFVPUKC2rrnvUhVr9. You will be notified if a spot becomes available.
SPECTATOR INFORMATION
Spectator tickets will be available at each individual track ($20). Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.
CONNECT
Follow the action at HOT ROD Drag Week™ 2021 on Twitter using #hotroddragweek. Learn more about Drag Week™ at motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-drag-week/.
HEALTH AND SAFETY PRECAUTIONS OVERVIEW
Dependent on the current climate of COVID-19 before September 12, 2021, MotorTrend Group will modify event plans to adhere to local guidelines. The event will adhere to all social distancing, sanitation, mask mandates, and guidelines that the CDC and local health department requires.
###
CONTACT:
Rob Quigley, Senior PR and Social Media Manager, Marketing
MotorTrend Group
Robert_Quigley@motortrend.com or 323-999-1411
SOURCE Ebay Motors Powers