WALTHAM, Mass., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECA SOLAR, LLC is pleased to announce that Bryan Morrison of Nashua, New Hampshire has joined our executive team, overseeing the company's Engineering, Construction and Procurement activities.
Bryan joins ECA from Borrego Solar Systems, where over a 12-year tenure, he led teams of Civil Engineers, Design Engineers and Interconnection Managers. During his time at Borrego, Bryan established himself as a leading executive in the commercial-scale solar industry, with deep knowledge in markets across the United States.
"I am delighted at the opportunity to join the ECA Solar team as it expands its portfolio, while adding new markets during this exciting time in our industry," Morrison says. "After having already set a standard of excellence for commercial solar in New England, ECA Solar will continue generating tremendous value for our customers through the development and engineering of renewable energy systems across several new and existing markets within the U.S."
Since the company's first installation seven years ago, ECA SOLAR has developed, engineered, and installed more than 40 solar PV systems on the East Coast, most recently developing over 100 acres in Maine.
"Bryan has proven to be a key player in the ever-growing solar market and we look forward to his strategic input on our growing list of initiatives. His track record and pedigree will be an important element of our continued expansion efforts. We are proud to have him on our team," expressed Todd Fryatt, Founder and President of ECA SOLAR.
About ECA SOLAR, LLC:
ECA SOLAR is an integrated engineering, development and installation firm that specializes in commercial and industrial solar PV systems. This includes large-scale Ground Mounts, Rooftop, Parking Canopy arrays. ECA SOLAR has been rapidly expanding in New England, the mid-Atlantic and other promising markets. For further information about our company please visit our website: http://www.ecasolar.com.
Media Contact
Todd Fryatt, ECA SOLAR, +1 (508) 460-2068, tf@ecasolar.com
SOURCE ECA SOLAR