MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital"), a leading alternative finance provider in North America, has named Brian Gagel as Managing Director of General Factoring in its Commercial Finance division. He will report to Dave Ciccolo, the CEO of the division, and will lead a team of account management and operations professionals to support the continued growth of the general factoring business.
Gagel previously served as Senior Vice President, National Portfolio Manager for eCapital Commercial Finance. Prior to this, he held various senior roles with Bibby Financial Services, which was acquired by eCapital, where he gained extensive experience in factoring and asset based lending. He is an expert in providing lending solutions for commercial companies across multiple industries, including manufacturing, wholesale/distribution and B2B services. Before he began his career in the financial services industry, Gagel served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he adopted the core values of honor, courage, and commitment, which he continues to uphold in his professional career.
"To lead a team that is laser-focused on providing alternative financing solutions that assist in the recovery and growth of companies across a broad range of industries is an honor," said Gagel. "We are committed to quickly and efficiently getting businesses the working capital they need to thrive."
Ciccolo concluded: "We are thrilled to have someone of Brian's caliber oversee the general factoring portfolio. His industry background and strong leadership skills make him well suited to grow this aspect of our business."
About eCapital Corp.
eCapital Corp. is committed to supporting small and middle-market companies in the United States, Canada, and the UK by accelerating their access to capital through financial solutions like invoice factoring, factoring lines of credit, and asset-based lending. Through its Commercial Finance and Freight Factoring divisions and its portfolio companies Advantedge Commercial Finance Ltd. and Gerber Finance, Inc., eCapital offers capital solutions to a broad set of industries. Based in Miami, Florida, eCapital is an innovative leader in providing flexible, customized cash flow to businesses. For more information about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.
