MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital"), a leading alternative finance provider in North America, has named Kash Ahmad as Managing Director to oversee eCapital's newly formed Staffing Division. He will report to Dave Ciccolo, the CEO of eCapital's Commercial Finance Division, and will lead the account management and operations teams to support the growth of the company's staffing business.
Prior to taking this role, Ahmad served as Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer for eCapital Commercial Finance. He joined the company after the purchase and consolidation of Bibby Financial Services (BFS) Canada where he was managing director. Ahmad held other positions within BFS, including UK specialist director responsible for the trade finance, export finance, construction finance and recruitment finance divisions. He has more than 25 years' experience in the financial services sector holding a range of senior executive positions throughout the UK, the Middle East, Asia and Canada, supporting SMEs, mid-market and global corporate businesses.
"I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the staffing team in providing financial solutions that are faster, more flexible and maximize working capital for staffing businesses. Staffing companies support North America's workforce and are a critical to the economy's growth and prosperity," said Ahmad. "Our team knows the staffing industry inside and out, and I am looking forward to leading the new division as we continue to provide staffing companies with best-in-class payroll funding solutions to help them achieve their goals."
Ciccolo concluded: "eCapital is very fortunate to have Kash oversee the management of our staffing portfolio. His background will be invaluable as we continue to grow our position as the alternative finance leader in payroll funding solutions for the staffing industry."
About eCapital Corp.
eCapital Corp. is committed to supporting small and middle-market companies in the United States, Canada, and the UK by accelerating their access to capital through financial solutions like invoice factoring, factoring lines of credit, and asset-based lending. Through its Commercial Finance and Freight Factoring divisions and its portfolio companies Advantedge Commercial Finance Ltd. and Gerber Finance, Inc., eCapital offers capital solutions to a broad set of industries. Based in Miami, Florida, eCapital is an innovative leader in providing flexible, customized cash flow to businesses. For more information about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.
