ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $498.6 million.



  • Net loss of $80.1 million, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $76.3 million, and basic and diluted loss per share of $0.88.



  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $159.5 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $1,985.7 million.



  • Net income of $62.7 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $72.9 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.81.



  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $718.9 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"The EchoStar team delivered another solid performance in 2021 with year over year growth in revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "We remain focused on meeting our customers' needs while operating our business in an efficient manner, innovating new multi-transport technology solutions and preparing to place our next satellite, EchoStar XXIV/JUPITER 3, into service."

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Additional Information:

  • Consolidated revenue increased 1.9% or $9.4 million year over year primarily driven by higher equipment sales of $18.8 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers partially offset by lower service revenues of $9.4 million primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers.



  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.3% or $7.2 million year over year.



    • Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased $10.2 million year over year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower gross margin due to a change in revenue mix as well as higher selling, general and administrative expenses.



    • ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.7 million year over year.



    • Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $2.3 million year over year. The increase was primarily due to lower corporate legal expenses partially offset by increased losses of unconsolidated affiliates, net.



  • Net income decreased $77.5 year over year. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment of our equity investment in DISH Mexico of $55.3 million, losses on investments, net, of $49.9 million, and unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates of $11.2 million. These items were partially offset by lower net interest expense of $19.4 million and higher operating income of $5.5 million.



  • Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,462,000, declining 48,000 from September 30, 2021. The decrease primarily reflects a balancing of capacity utilization with subscriber levels in areas of high bandwidth demand in both the US and Latin America.



  • For the three months ended December 31, 2021, approximately 65% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 35% attributable to our enterprise customers.



  • Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2021.



  • During the three months ended December 31, 2021, we purchased 1,203,821 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):

 





For the three months

ended December 31,



For the twelve months

ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Revenue

















Hughes



$   491,154



$   482,418



$ 1,956,226



$ 1,860,834

EchoStar Satellite Services



4,871



4,165



17,679



17,398

Corporate and Other



2,619



2,690



11,815



9,675

Total revenue



$   498,644



$   489,273



$ 1,985,720



$ 1,887,907



















Adjusted EBITDA

















Hughes



$   178,218



$   188,389



$   790,469



$   723,343

EchoStar Satellite Services



2,704



2,026



9,185



7,873

Corporate & Other:

















Corporate overhead, operating and other     



(20,675)



(23,920)



(82,615)



(87,867)

Equity in earnings (losses) of

unconsolidated affiliates, net



(723)



226



1,892



(434)

Total Corporate & Other



(21,398)



(23,694)



(80,723)



(88,301)

Total Adjusted EBITDA



$   159,524



$   166,721



$   718,931



$   642,915



















Net income (loss)



$    (80,083)



$      (2,597)



$     62,721



$    (51,904)

Expenditures for property and equipment



$     86,427



$   113,757



$   438,430



$   408,798

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months

ended December 31,



For the twelve months

ended December, 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Net income (loss)



$    (80,083)



$      (2,597)



$     62,721



$    (51,904)

Interest income, net



(5,887)



(6,275)



(22,801)



(39,982)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



15,664



35,469



95,512



147,927

Income tax provision (benefit), net



2,579



17,760



65,626



24,069

Depreciation and amortization



122,465



132,934



491,329



525,011

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests     



3,735



2,714



10,154



11,754

EBITDA



58,473



180,005



702,541



616,875

(Gains) losses on investments, net



43,450



(6,458)



(69,531)



31,306

Impairment of long-lived assets





1,685



245



1,685

Impairment loss on equity method investment



55,266





55,266



Litigation Expense







16,800



License fee dispute - India, net of non-

controlling interests



(233)



107



(941)



(936)

Loss on Debt Repurchase







1,938



Foreign currency transaction (gains)

losses, net



2,568



(8,618)



12,613



(6,015)

Adjusted EBITDA



$   159,524



$   166,721



$   718,931



$   642,915

 

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2021 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To ask a question, the dial in numbers are (833) 562-0124 (toll-free) and (661) 567-1102 (international), Conference ID 4197436.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







As of December 31,





2021



2020

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$           535,894



$           896,005

Marketable investment securities



1,010,496



1,638,271

Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net



182,063



183,989

Other current assets, net



198,444



189,821

Total current assets



1,926,897



2,908,086

Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net



2,338,285



2,390,313

Operating lease right-of-use assets



149,198



128,303

Goodwill



511,086



511,597

Regulatory authorizations, net



469,766



478,762

Other intangible assets, net



13,984



18,433

Other investments, net



297,747



284,937

Other non-current assets, net



338,241



352,921

Total non-current assets



4,118,307



4,165,266

Total assets



$        6,045,204



$        7,073,352











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Trade accounts payable



$           109,338



$           122,366

Current portion of long-term debt, net





898,237

Contract liabilities



141,343



104,569

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



209,442



299,999

Total current liabilities



460,123



1,425,171

Non-current liabilities:









Long-term debt, net



1,495,994



1,495,256

Deferred tax liabilities, net



403,684



359,896

Operating lease liabilities



134,897



114,886

Other non-current liabilities



136,426



70,893

Total non-current liabilities



2,171,001



2,040,931

Total liabilities



2,631,124



3,466,102











Commitments and contingencies





























 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

and outstanding at both December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020





Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:









Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized, 

58,059,622 shares issued and 38,726,923 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2021 and 57,254,201 shares issued and 48,863,374 shares

outstanding at December 31, 2020



58



57

Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares

authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both December 31,

2021 and December 31, 2020



48



48

Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020





Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,

none issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2021 and December 31,

2020





Additional paid-in capital



3,345,878



3,321,426

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(212,102)



(187,876)

Accumulated earnings (losses)



656,466



583,591

Treasury shares, at cost



(436,521)



(174,912)

Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity



3,353,827



3,542,334

Non-controlling interests



60,253



64,916

Total stockholders' equity



3,414,080



3,607,250

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$   6,045,204



$   7,073,352

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)







For the years ended December 31,





2021



2020



2019















Revenue:













Services and other revenue



$             1,715,287



$             1,682,304



$             1,619,271

Equipment revenue



270,433



205,603



266,810

Total revenue



1,985,720



1,887,907



1,886,081

Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)



551,679



577,943



561,353

Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)



231,975



166,435



226,002

Selling, general and administrative expenses



461,705



474,912



509,145

Research and development expenses



31,777



29,448



25,739

Depreciation and amortization



491,329



525,011



490,765

Impairment of long-lived assets



245



1,685



Total costs and expenses



1,768,710



1,775,434



1,813,004

Operating income (loss)



217,010



112,473



73,077

Other income (expense):













Interest income, net



22,801



39,982



82,352

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



(95,512)



(147,927)



(251,016)

Gains (losses) on investments, net



69,531



(31,306)



28,912

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated

affiliates, net



(5,170)



(7,267)



(14,734)

Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net



(12,613)



6,015



(11,590)

Other-than-temporary impairment losses on

equity method investments



(55,266)





Other, net



(12,434)



195



(166)

Total other income (expense), net



(88,663)



(140,308)



(166,242)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before

income taxes



128,347



(27,835)



(93,165)

Income tax benefit (provision), net



(65,626)



(24,069)



(20,488)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations



62,721



(51,904)



(113,653)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations







39,401

Net income (loss)



62,721



(51,904)



(74,252)

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-

controlling interests



10,154



11,754



11,335

Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar

Corporation common stock



$                  72,875



$                 (40,150)



$                 (62,917)















Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:













Basic and diluted earnings (losses) from

continuing operations per share



$                       0.81



$                     (0.41)



$                    (1.06)

Total basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share



$                       0.81



$                     (0.41)



$                     (0.65)

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)







For the years ended December 31,





2021



2020



2019















Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss)



$                  62,721



$                 (51,904)



$                 (74,252)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to

cash flows provided by (used for) operating

activities:













Depreciation and amortization



491,329



525,011



588,200

Impairment of long-lived assets



245



1,685



Losses (gains) on investments, net



(69,531)



31,306



(28,912)

Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated

affiliates, net



5,170



7,267



14,734

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains),

net



12,613



(6,015)



11,590

Deferred tax provision (benefit), net



37,664



18,147



32,542

Stock-based compensation



7,699



8,887



9,353

Amortization of debt issuance costs



2,381



4,324



5,912

Dividends received from unconsolidated

affiliates







2,716

Other-than-temporary impairment losses on

equity method investments



55,266





Other, net



19,740



(12,501)



6,297

Changes in assets and liabilities, net:













Trade accounts receivable and contract

assets, net



(2,334)



2,237



8,289

Other current assets, net



(7,303)



(12,984)



(39,190)

Trade accounts payable



(15,599)



(12,339)



13,149

Contract liabilities



36,774



3,509



26,376

Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities



(84,621)



42,822



66,352

Non-current assets and non-current

liabilities, net



80,012



(15,064)



13,166

Net cash provided by (used for) operating

activities



632,226



534,388



656,322















Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of marketable investment securities



(1,651,608)



(2,799,838)



(993,369)

Sales and maturities of marketable investment

securities



2,321,560



2,110,336



2,391,220

Expenditures for property and equipment



(438,430)



(408,798)



(418,584)

Expenditures for externally marketed software



(33,543)



(38,655)



(29,310)

Purchase of other investments



(50,000)



(5,500)



(93,687)

Sales of other investments



10,951





Investments in unconsolidated affiliates







(2,149)

Purchases of regulatory authorizations







(34,447)

Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate







2,284

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



158,930



(1,142,455)



821,958















Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase and maturity of the 2019 Senior

Secured Notes







(920,923)

Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior

Unsecured Notes



(901,818)





Payment of finance lease obligations



(670)



(811)



(29,347)

Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations



(2,214)



(1,554)



(5,447)

Proceeds from Class A common stock options

exercised



408



855



67,337

Proceeds from Class A common stock issued

under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan



9,471



10,109



9,779

Treasury share repurchase



(261,436)



(43,458)



Contribution by non-controlling interest holder



9,880



18,241



Purchase of non-controlling interest







(7,313)

Other, net



(966)



998



603

Net cash provided by (used for) financing

activities



(1,147,345)



(15,620)



(885,311)















Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash

equivalents



(3,749)



(1,390)



(575)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents



(359,938)



(625,077)



592,394

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted

amounts, beginning of period



896,812



1,521,889



929,495

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted

amounts, end of period



$                536,874



$                896,812



$             1,521,889

 

