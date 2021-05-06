ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenues of $482.6 million.
- Net income of $77.6 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $78.5 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.84.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $185.7 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
"I am pleased with the company's financial performance in the first quarter of 2021," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "We grew revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA over the same period last year by focusing on meeting our customers' needs for connectivity and prudently managing all areas of the business."
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 - Additional Information:
- Consolidated revenue increased 3.6% or $16.9 million year over year primarily driven by higher sales of broadband services to our consumer customers. This increase included an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of $5.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 25% or $37.1 million year over year.
- Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $39.7 million year over year. The increase was driven primarily by the higher gross margin associated with the growth in our consumer broadband service revenue and lower selling, general and administrative expenses.
- ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA was essentially flat year over year.
- Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $2.5 million year over year. The decrease was primarily due to lower equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net, and higher legal expense.
- Net income increased $135.3 million to $77.6 million. The increase was primarily due to higher operating income of $42.9 million and higher gains on investments, net, of $125.3 million, partially offset by higher income tax expense, net, of $29.6 million.
- Total Hughes broadband subscribers are approximately 1,553,000 as of March 31, 2021. Subscribers in the US decreased by 25,000 to approximately 1,164,000. In Latin America, subscribers increased by 14,000 to approximately 389,000.
- For the three months ended March 31, 2021, approximately 70% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 30% attributable to our enterprise customers.
- Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2021.
- For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we purchased 4,770,714 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.
- For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we purchased $90.5 million of our 7.625% Sr. Unsecured Notes due June 2021 in open market trades.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
For the three months
2021
2020
Revenue
Hughes
$
475,859
$
458,482
EchoStar Satellite Services
4,089
4,652
Corporate and Other
2,634
2,532
Total revenue
$
482,582
$
465,666
Adjusted EBITDA
Hughes
$
201,937
$
162,219
EchoStar Satellite Services
1,919
2,030
Corporate & Other:
Corporate overhead, operating and other
(21,468)
(20,124)
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
3,353
4,512
Total Corporate & Other
(18,115)
(15,612)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
185,741
$
148,637
Net income (loss)
$
77,572
$
(57,737)
Expenditures for property and equipment
$
179,235
$
104,604
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):
For the three months
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
77,572
$
(57,737)
Interest income, net
(5,949)
(15,583)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
34,667
36,233
Income tax provision (benefit), net
22,147
(7,492)
Depreciation and amortization
129,286
132,368
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
947
3,442
EBITDA
258,670
91,231
(Gains) losses on investments, net
(78,600)
46,672
Impairment of long-lived assets
230
—
License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests
(210)
(110)
Loss on Debt Repurchase
1,582
—
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net
4,069
10,844
Adjusted EBITDA
$
185,741
$
148,637
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.
The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To ask a question, the dial in numbers are (833) 562-0124 (toll-free) and (661) 567-1102 (international), Conference ID 1976218.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
As of
March 31, 2021
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,583,747
$
896,005
Marketable investment securities
735,418
1,638,271
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
187,280
183,989
Other current assets, net
190,958
189,821
Total current assets
2,697,403
2,908,086
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,420,917
2,390,313
Operating lease right-of-use assets
131,601
128,303
Goodwill
510,945
511,597
Regulatory authorizations, net
476,092
478,762
Other intangible assets, net
16,316
18,433
Other investments, net
347,615
284,937
Other non-current assets, net
350,920
352,921
Total non-current assets
4,254,406
4,165,266
Total assets
$
6,951,809
$
7,073,352
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
106,500
$
122,366
Current portion of long-term debt, net
808,758
898,237
Contract liabilities
112,507
104,569
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
304,018
299,999
Total current liabilities
1,331,783
1,425,171
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
1,495,436
1,495,256
Deferred tax liabilities, net
378,271
359,896
Operating lease liabilities
118,569
114,886
Other non-current liabilities
69,885
70,893
Total non-current liabilities
2,062,161
2,040,931
Total liabilities
3,393,944
3,466,102
Commitments and contingencies
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,
58
57
Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares
48
48
Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares
—
—
Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
3,333,047
3,321,426
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(215,476)
(187,876)
Accumulated earnings (losses)
662,110
583,591
Treasury shares, at cost
(285,681)
(174,912)
Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity
3,494,106
3,542,334
Non-controlling interests
63,759
64,916
Total stockholders' equity
3,557,865
3,607,250
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,951,809
$
7,073,352
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
2021
2020
Revenue:
Services and other revenue
$
430,337
$
408,357
Equipment revenue
52,245
57,309
Total revenue
482,582
465,666
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
132,789
145,252
Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
45,151
45,908
Selling, general and administrative expenses
114,119
125,281
Research and development expenses
7,545
6,254
Depreciation and amortization
129,286
132,368
Impairment of long-lived assets
230
—
Total costs and expenses
429,120
455,063
Operating income (loss)
53,462
10,603
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
5,949
15,583
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(34,667)
(36,233)
Gains (losses) on investments, net
78,600
(46,672)
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
1,374
2,613
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net
(4,069)
(10,844)
Other, net
(930)
(279)
Total other income (expense), net
46,257
(75,832)
Income (loss) before income taxes
99,719
(65,229)
Income tax benefit (provision), net
(22,147)
7,492
Net income (loss)
77,572
(57,737)
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
947
3,442
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock
$
78,519
$
(54,295)
Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:
Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share
$
0.84
$
(0.56)
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
For the three months ended
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
77,572
$
(57,737)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided by
Depreciation and amortization
129,286
132,368
Impairment of long-lived assets
230
—
Losses (gains) on investments, net
(78,600)
46,672
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net
(1,374)
(2,613)
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net
4,069
10,844
Deferred tax provision (benefit), net
18,370
(10,064)
Stock-based compensation
2,011
2,384
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,118
1,050
Other, net
11,551
(4,899)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net:
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
(6,090)
(7,664)
Other current assets, net
(1,736)
(16,127)
Trade accounts payable
(18,375)
(9,559)
Contract liabilities
7,938
(3,212)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(27,447)
(4,922)
Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net
(1,636)
(5,226)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
116,887
71,295
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(389,071)
(550,891)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
1,361,632
687,579
Expenditures for property and equipment
(179,235)
(104,604)
Expenditures for externally marketed software
(7,846)
(8,638)
Purchase of other investments
(50,000)
(5,500)
Sales of other investments
1,500
—
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
736,980
17,946
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes
(62,588)
—
Payment of finance lease obligations
(329)
(215)
Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations
(1,104)
(801)
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised
—
150
Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock
2,486
2,924
Treasury share repurchase
(107,862)
(5,893)
Contribution by non-controlling interest holder
5,400
4,000
Other, net
(292)
817
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(164,289)
982
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(1,808)
(4,809)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
687,770
85,414
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period
896,812
1,521,889
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period
$
1,584,582
$
1,607,303
