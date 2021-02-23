EchoStar Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/EchoStar Corporation)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues of $489.3 million.
  • Net loss from continuing operations of $2.6 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $0.1 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.01.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $166.7 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenues of $1,887.9 million.
  • Net loss from continuing operations of $51.9 million, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $40.2 million, and diluted loss per share of $(0.41).
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $642.9 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"2020 will go down in the history books as one of the most challenging on record, but it demonstrated the value of our service to businesses and families and brought out the very best of the EchoStar team," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar.  "Thanks to their efforts and accomplishments in every market sector, we delivered solid financial results and grew revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA over 2019. We remain excited about our position in the industry and our ability to grow as the demand for connectivity continues to increase."

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Additional Information:

  • Consolidated revenue was down $9.7 million year over year primarily driven by lower equipment sales as well as an estimated negative foreign exchange impact of $10.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.0% or $10.8 million year over year.
    • Hughes segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $11.7 million year over year. The increase was driven primarily by the higher margin associated with the growth in our consumer broadband service and lower sales and marketing spend.
    • ESS segment Adjusted EBITDA was flat year over year.
    • Corporate and Other segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $0.9 million year over year. The decrease was primarily due to higher spend on corporate development projects.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $2.6 million, an improvement of $53.7 million from last year. The change was primarily due to higher operating income of $6.5 million, lower net interest expense of $47.5 million driven primarily by $58.5 million of interest expense accrued in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to our license fee dispute with the government of India, improvement in foreign currency transactions, net, of $5.7 million, and higher gains on investments, net, of $5.6 million. This was partially offset by higher income tax provision, net, of $9.9 million.
  • Total Hughes broadband subscribers are approximately 1,564,000 as of December 31, 2020. Subscribers in the US decreased by 27,000 to approximately 1,189,000. In Latin America, subscribers increased by 11,000 to approximately 375,000.
  • Based on an updated schedule from Maxar, the Jupiter 3 satellite is expected to launch in the second half of 2022. In December 2020, we contracted for the launch of the satellite.
  • For the three months ended December 31, 2020, approximately 69% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 31% attributable to our enterprise customers.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2020.
  • In December 2020, we purchased 1,708,907 shares of our Class A common stock in the open market. From January 1, 2021 through February 11, 2021, we purchased 2,851,841 shares of our Class A common stock in the open market.

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (amounts in thousands) from continuing operations (all US GAAP amounts reference results from continuing operations):





For the three months

ended December 31,



For the twelve months

ended December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019



















Revenue

















Hughes



$

482,418





$

491,823





$

1,860,834





$

1,852,742



EchoStar Satellite Services



4,165





4,384





17,398





16,257



Corporate and Other



2,690





2,799





9,675





17,082



Total revenue



$

489,273





$

499,006





$

1,887,907





$

1,886,081





















Adjusted EBITDA

















Hughes



$

188,389





$

176,738





$

723,343





$

666,890



EchoStar Satellite Services



2,026





1,988





7,873





6,994



Corporate & Other:

















Corporate overhead, operating and other



(23,920)





(23,090)





(87,867)





(81,859)



Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net



226





250





(434)





(9,257)



Total Corporate & Other



(23,694)





(22,840)





(88,301)





(91,116)



Total Adjusted EBITDA



$

166,721





$

155,886





$

642,915





$

582,768





















Expenditures for property and equipment



$

113,757





$

103,723





$

408,798





$

418,074



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months

ended December 31,



For the twelve months

ended December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019



















Net income (loss)



$

(2,597)





$

(63,094)





$

(51,904)





$

(74,252)



Interest income, net



(6,275)





(17,535)





(39,982)





(82,352)



Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



35,469





94,203





147,927





251,016



Income tax provision (benefit), net



17,760





7,882





24,069





20,488



Depreciation and amortization



132,934





129,146





525,011





490,765



Net (income) loss from discontinued operations







6,821









(39,401)



Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests



2,714





9,976





11,754





11,335



EBITDA



180,005





167,399





616,875





577,599



(Gains) losses on investments, net



(6,458)





(825)





31,306





(28,912)



Impairment of long-lived assets



1,685









1,685







Litigation expense







(627)









25,701



License fee dispute - India, net of non-controlling interests



107





(7,150)





(936)





(3,210)



Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net



(8,618)





(2,911)





(6,015)





11,590



Adjusted EBITDA



$

166,721





$

155,886





$

642,915





$

582,768



Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," "Net income (loss) from discontinued operations," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding "Gains and losses on investments, net," "Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net," and other non-recurring or non-operational items.  EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to "Net income (loss)" in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its earnings on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in numbers are (877) 815-1625 (toll-free) and (716) 247-5178 (international), Conference ID 9174397.  The webcast will be available on EchoStar's investor relations website at www.echostar.com.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:  SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions.  Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)







As of December 31,





2020



2019

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

896,005





$

1,519,431



Marketable investment securities



1,638,271





940,623



Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net



183,989





196,629



Other current assets, net



189,821





179,531



Total current assets



2,908,086





2,836,214



Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net



2,390,313





2,528,738



Operating lease right-of-use assets



128,303





114,042



Goodwill



511,597





506,953



Regulatory authorizations, net



478,762





478,598



Other intangible assets, net



18,433





29,507



Other investments, net



284,937





325,405



Other non-current assets, net



352,921





334,841



Total non-current assets



4,165,266





4,318,084



Total assets



$

7,073,352





$

7,154,298













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Trade accounts payable



$

122,366





$

124,080



Current portion of long-term debt, net



898,237







Contract liabilities



104,569





101,060



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



299,999





270,879



Total current liabilities



1,425,171





496,019



Non-current liabilities:









Long-term debt, net



1,495,256





2,389,168



Deferred tax liabilities, net



359,896





351,692



Operating lease liabilities



114,886





96,941



Other non-current liabilities



70,893





74,925



Total non-current liabilities



2,040,931





2,912,726



Total liabilities



3,466,102





3,408,745













Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2020 and 2019









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:









Class A common stock, 0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,  57,254,201 shares issued and 48,863,374 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 56,592,251 shares issued and 50,107,330 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019



57





57



Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2020 and 2019



48





48



Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2020 and 2019









Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2020 and 2019









Additional paid-in capital



3,321,426





3,290,483



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(187,876)





(122,138)



Accumulated earnings (losses)



583,591





632,809



Treasury stock, at cost



(174,912)





(131,454)



Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity



3,542,334





3,669,805



Non-controlling interests



64,916





75,748



Total stockholders' equity



3,607,250





3,745,553



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

7,073,352





$

7,154,298





















 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)







For the years ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018















Revenue:













Services and other revenue



$

1,682,304





$

1,619,271





$

1,557,228



Equipment revenue



205,603





266,810





205,410



Total revenue



1,887,907





1,886,081





1,762,638



Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)



577,943





561,353





563,907



Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)



166,435





226,002





176,600



Selling, general and administrative expenses



474,912





509,145





436,088



Research and development expenses



29,448





25,739





27,570



Depreciation and amortization



525,011





490,765





457,116



Impairment of long-lived assets



1,685









65,220



Total costs and expenses



1,775,434





1,813,004





1,726,501



Operating income (loss)



112,473





73,077





36,137



Other income (expense):













Interest income, net



39,982





82,352





80,275



Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



(147,927)





(251,016)





(219,288)



Gains (losses) on investments, net



(31,306)





28,912





(12,622)



Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates, net



(7,267)





(14,734)





(5,954)



Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net



6,015





(11,590)





(15,583)



Other, net



195





(166)





11,249



Total other income (expense), net



(140,308)





(166,242)





(161,923)



Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



(27,835)





(93,165)





(125,786)



Income tax benefit (provision), net



(24,069)





(20,488)





(6,576)



Net income (loss) from continuing operations



(51,904)





(113,653)





(132,362)



Net income (loss) from discontinued operations







39,401





93,729



Net income (loss)



(51,904)





(74,252)





(38,633)



Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests



11,754





11,335





(1,842)



Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation common stock



$

(40,150)





$

(62,917)





$

(40,475)

















Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:













Basic and diluted earnings (losses) from continuing operations per share



$

(0.41)





$

(1.06)





$

(1.39)



Total basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share



$

(0.41)





$

(0.65)





$

(0.42)



 

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)







For the years ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018















Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss)



$

(51,904)





$

(74,252)





$

(38,633)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



525,011





588,200





598,178



Impairment of long-lived assets



1,685









65,220



Losses (gains) on investments, net



31,306





(28,912)





12,109



Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net



7,267





14,734





6,037



Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net



(6,015)





11,590





15,583



Deferred tax provision (benefit), net



18,147





32,542





26,327



Stock-based compensation



8,887





9,353





9,990



Amortization of debt issuance costs



4,324





5,912





7,923



Dividends received from unconsolidated affiliates







2,716





10,000



Other, net



(12,501)





6,297





(3,489)



Changes in assets and current liabilities, net:













Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net



2,237





8,289





(17,842)



Other current assets, net



(12,984)





(39,190)





18,577



Trade accounts payable



(12,339)





13,149





9,562



Contract liabilities



3,509





26,376





7,867



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



42,822





66,352





12,183



Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net



(15,064)





13,166





(5,070)



Net cash flows from operating activities



534,388





656,322





734,522



Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of marketable investment securities



(2,799,838)





(993,369)





(2,973,254)



Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities



2,110,336





2,391,220





1,498,463



Expenditures for property and equipment



(408,798)





(418,584)





(555,141)



Expenditures for externally marketed software



(38,655)





(29,310)





(31,639)



Purchase of other investments



(5,500)





(93,687)







Investments in unconsolidated affiliates







(2,149)





(115,991)



Purchases of regulatory authorizations







(34,447)







Refunds and other receipts related to property and equipment











77,524



Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate







2,284







Sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliates











1,558



Net cash flows from investing activities



(1,142,455)





821,958





(2,098,480)



Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase and maturity of the 2019 Senior Secured Notes







(920,923)





(70,173)



Repayment of other long-term debt and finance lease obligations



(811)





(29,347)





(41,019)



Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations



(1,554)





(5,447)





(5,350)



Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised



855





67,337





4,424



Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan



10,109





9,779





9,368



Treasury share purchase



(43,458)









(33,292)



Contribution by non-controlling interest holder



18,241











Purchase of non-controlling interest







(7,313)







Other, net



998





603





(521)



Net cash flows from financing activities



(15,620)





(885,311)





(136,563)



Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(1,390)





(575)





(2,233)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(625,077)





592,394





(1,502,754)



Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of period



1,521,889





929,495





2,432,249



Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period



$

896,812





$

1,521,889





$

929,495





























 

