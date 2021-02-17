ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast will be available in listen only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at EchoStar Investor Relations. The conference call dial in numbers are 1-877-815-1625 (US) and 716-247-5178 (International), Conference ID 9174397.
The webcast will be available on the EchoStar investor relations website for approximately one month, two hours following the conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 23 until 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25. To access the replay, please dial: (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 internationally and enter the conference ID 9174397.
EchoStar's press release about its financial results will be distributed prior to the conference call and will be accessible on our website at www.echostar.com.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.
For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echostar-corporation-announces-conference-call--for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301229974.html
SOURCE EchoStar Corporation