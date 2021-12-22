ECI Group has closed on a development site at the intersection of Courtesy Parkway and Old Covington Highway in Conyers, GA and will start construction in January 2022 on a 300-unit apartment community, The Corwyn at Conyers, in the rapidly growing Rockdale and Newton County submarkets of Atlanta, GA. Construction financing was provided by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A and joint venture equity financing was provided by The Griffin Fund.