NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julie DeLoca brings 20+ years of global advertising and marketing leadership to innovative sustainable lifestyle company, ECOfashion Corp (EFC), a unique and timely "GreenHouse of Brands™." Julie's fashion industry expertise, married with EFC's extensive networks and deep commitment to environmental and social justice, will serve as catalysts to accelerate the growth of sustainable fashion into mainstream mass markets.
The addition of DeLoca to the ECOfashion Corp team strengthens EFC's positioning as the company launches its Series A fundraise—ready to scale and build a broad, sustainable lifestyle empire. As CMO, DeLoca will be responsible for all global marketing, advertising, brand communications, positioning and internal growth initiatives across the four existing brands: YES AND (direct to consumer, certified organic/sustainable contemporary apparel), Farm to Home (certified organic bed and bath), MetaWear (turnkey sustainable fashion manufacturing), Seed to Style (size inclusive & sustainable fashion exclusive to QVC) and RESET (a regenerative, in-conversion-to-organic cotton farm project in India).
"I am thrilled to expand the ECOfashion Corp mission to the masses with Julie's vision and leadership," comments Marci Zaroff, Founder and CEO of ECOfashion Corp. "She shares the core values of our team and has deep knowledge of the market and how to engage with consumers beyond the surface."
DeLoca brings extensive management and innovative marketing and advertising expertise from mass-market to luxury fashion and beauty. Prior to joining EFC, DeLoca founded her consultancy, LOCA Marketing, and held marketing leadership positions at Capezio, Elie Tahari and Rebecca Minkoff. Julie was also the President of MODCO Creative and held senior roles at ad agencies in New York and San Francisco.
"Sustainability and climate change are zeitgeist issues we are addressing in every aspect of our lives. I am so excited to help bring Marci's vision of an ECOrenaissance to fruition and help consumers shop and live with both style AND sustainability."
In addition to environmental causes and driving growth, DeLoca is passionate about women's empowerment and was drawn to ECOfashion Corp's mission. "Women are at the center of fashion industry transformation from farmer to consumer. ECOfashion Corp's verticals expand the opportunities to empower communities at both ends of the supply chain and everywhere in-between." DeLoca's commitment to women's empowerment extends to speaking engagements, philanthropy and women-led start-up advisory boards. DeLoca is a graduate of Colgate University and the mother of two entrepreneurial teenagers.
ECOfashion Corp is an SPC (Social Purpose Corporation) founded in 2019 by ECOfashion pioneer, serial entrepreneur, thought leader and author, Marci Zaroff, with the vision to transform the fashion and textile industries through inspiration, education, innovation and collaboration. By leading with modern design, high quality and affordability, the ECOfashion Corp "Greenhouse of Brands™" includes YES AND (certified organic/sustainable apparel), Farm to Home (certified organic bed and bath), MetaWear (turnkey sustainable fashion manufacturing), Seed to Style (size-inclusive sustainable fashion) and RESET (a regenerative, in-conversion-to-organic cotton farm project in India).
